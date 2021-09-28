BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Notre Dame Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 41-13 loss to Notre Dame.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
NO. 1: TIGHT END CLAY CUNDIFF
Clay Cundiff vs. Notre Dame
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Eastern Michigan
|
87.3
|
16
|
With fellow tight end Jack Eschenbach out, Clay Cundiff played 16 snaps and had a 43-yard reception against Notre Dame.
|
N/A
NO. 2: INSIDE LINEBACKER LEO CHENAL
Leo Chenal vs. Notre Dame
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Eastern Michigan
|
85.5
|
70
|
In his first game this season, Leo Chenal led Wisconsin with eight total tackles and one forced fumble. His run defense grade was an outstanding 92.4.
|
N/A
NO. 3: RIGHT TACKLE LOGAN BRUSS
