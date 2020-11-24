BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Northwestern Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 17-7 loss to Northwestern.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
81.8
|
28
|
Keeanu Benton was credited with just one tackle and two quarterback hurries, but he was a big reason why Northwestern elected to abandon its running game in the second half.
|
N/A
No. 2: Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
77.1
|
68
|
Isaiahh Loudermilk played 68 of Wisconsin's 72 defensive snaps against the Wildcats. He registered two tackles and four QB hurries, according to PFF.
|
Up from No. 11
No. 3: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
75.0
|
83
|
Left tackle Cole Van Lanen was excellent in pass blocking (90.5), according to PFF. He also did not allow a sack, hit or QB pressure.
|
Down from No. 1
No. 4: Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news