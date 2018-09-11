Another Wisconsin win, another edition of the Hot 11. In this series, we rank 11 players who made the biggest impact for the Badgers in their 45-14 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

Against the Lobos, Taylor registered his second 100-yard receiving total in the last three games, Additionally, he got the highest receiving grade from Week 2 in the BIG Ten by a significant margin, according to PFF (as shown below).

After Saturday, and if his current production continues, then my prediction is transforming to be a good one.

In last week's 3-2-1: Western Kentucky piece published on BadgerBlitz.com, I made the bold prediction that junior A.J. Taylor would become UW's best wide receiver in terms of statistical value this season.

Additionally, his individual performance helped Wisconsin rack up 417 total rushing yards, the largest total since the Badgers recorded 581 yards on the ground in 2014.

For the second consecutive week, Wisconsin's star sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor sits at the top of the Hot 11 ranking. His 33 carries and 253 yards on the ground are new career highs for the New Jersey native, who continues to put up eye-popping numbers. Although he did record a fumble for the second time in as many games this season, Taylor's positive contributions to the team certainly outweigh his mistakes.

The highest receiving grades from Week 2 in the Big Ten – led by Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor pic.twitter.com/FsyN5qRi1Z

*Player #3 Temperature Meter: 400 °F - Quarterback Alex Hornibrook

New Mexico Notable Statistics: 8-11, 148 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook didn't have the numbers like his Week 1 showing, but he was effective in driving the UW offense up and down the field. Although his lone interception stands out, another statistic that should stand out is his red zone success. He finished 1-for-2 with a touchdown pass in Lobos territory, and has thrown just 2 interceptions in the red zone since the start of the 2017 season.

*Player #4 Temperature Meter: 350 °F - Safety D'Cota Dixon

New Mexico Notable Statistics: 6 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 1 TFL

Senior captain and steady locker room presence D'Cota Dixon has been one of the Badgers guiding the Wisconsin defense to new heights over the last couple of seasons, and his value didn't stop Saturday. Dixon had a team-high 9 tackles, including one tackle for loss and helped limit New Mexico to just 211 total yards of offense.

*Player #5 Temperature Meter: 300 °F - Fullback Alec Ingold

New Mexico Notable Statistics: 4 carries, 47 yards, 1 TD

It was a significant game for senior Alec Ingold, who scored his first rushing touchdown of 2018 with a short, 1-yard dash in the fourth quarter against the Lobos. However, the biggest play from the day might have been Ingold's fullback dive: a 39-yard downfield dash that lead to open pastures and developed because of well-timed blocking.

*Player #6 Temperature Meter: 250 °F - Safety Scott Nelson

New Mexico Notable Statistics: 2 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 1 INT

First-year safety Scott Nelson is quickly blossoming into an integral part of this mostly inexperienced Badgers defense. The most ironic part about Nelson's rise, though?

He's one of the new guys.

Nelson finished his second career start with his first interception and returned the ball for 22 yards, which set the offensive tone for the rest of the afternoon.

*Player #7 Temperature Meter: 200 °F - Cornerback Madison Cone

New Mexico Notable Statistics: 1 Tackle, 1 INT

When he was on the field, New Mexico quarterback Sheriron Jones (9-16, 79 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs) struggled to break through Wisconsin's secondary. One of the players that gave him a hard time at Camp Randall was sophomore Madison Cone, who grabbed his first-career interception in the fourth quarter.

Although New Mexico's fate was already sealed, it the play serves as a good confidence-booster for the young cornerback.

*Player #8Temperature Meter: 175 °F - Quarterback Danny Vanden Boom

New Mexico Notable Statistics: 1-1, 1 TD

From a statistical and self-assurance perspective, redshirt freshman quarterback Danny Vanden Boom's collegiate debut was as good as it gets.

He entered for Hornibrook during the fourth quarter and immediately padded Wisconsin's lead with a 3-yard touchdown pass during the team's final drive.

*Player #9 Temperature Meter: 150 °F - Kicker Rafael Gaglianone



New Mexico Notable Statistics: 26-yard FG

The BIG Ten is full of strong special teams and the Badgers have a special player in Rafael Gaglianone.

His 26-yard make in the first quarter brought the Badgers back to within four points after the Lobos shocked the crowd early on Saturday morning. Even though this was his biggest moment of the day, it is what he continues to do that helps him land a spot in this week's Hot 11.

The senior has completed 29 of his last 32 field goal attempts and needs just two more conversions to tie the school record held by Todd Gregoire (65).

*Player #10 Temperature Meter: 125 °F - Defensive End Kayden Lyles

New Mexico Notable Statistics: 2 total tackles, 1 forced fumble

The redshirt freshman notched his first career fumble recovery in the third quarter and gave Wisconsin great field position in enemy territory, resulting to an eventual score and a 24-7 UW lead.

*Player #11 Temperature Meter: 100°F - OLB Zack Baun

New Mexico Notable Statistics: 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 0.5 TFL

Many Badgers boasted career days against the Lobos and junior Zack Baun was one of those players (and secures the final spot in this week's Hot 11). He matched a career high with six tackles and is returning nicely from injury.

__________________________________

Jonathan Mills covers Wisconsin football and basketball for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @therealJMlLLS