News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-12 11:51:51 -0600') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Iowa Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 24-22 win over Iowa.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.

No. 1: Center Tyler Biadasz

Tyler Biadasz
Tyler Biadasz (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Tyler Biadasz vs. Iowa
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Ohio State

95.8

74

Biadasz turned in one of Wisconsin's top individual grades of the entire season against Iowa.

N/A

No. 2: Running back Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jonathan Taylor vs. Iowa
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Ohio State

84.8

54

Taylor returned to form against Iowa, rushing 31 times for 250 yards.

Up from No. 7

Tied for No. 3: Wide receiver Danny Davis

Danny Davis
Danny Davis (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Danny Davis vs. Iowa
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Ohio State

77.0

31

Davis had four receptions for 19 yards and one touchdown. He also found the end zone on a 17-yard run.

N/A

Tied for No. 3: Right tackle Logan Bruss

Logan Bruss
Logan Bruss (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Logan Bruss vs. Iowa
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Ohio State

77.0

74

Bruss helped Wisconsin rush for 300 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

N/A

No. 5: Right guard Jason Erdmann

Jason Erdmann (left)
Jason Erdmann (left) (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jason Erdmann vs. Iowa
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Ohio State

75.5

74

Erdmann turned in his best performance (according to PFF) of the season from his right guard position.

N/A

No. 6: Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn

Jack Sanborn
Jack Sanborn (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jack Sanborn vs. Iowa
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Ohio State

69.4

54

Sanborn had five tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass break-up against the Hawkeyes.

N/A

No. 7: Middle linebacker Chris Orr

Chris Orr
Chris Orr (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Chris Orr vs. Iowa
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Ohio State

68.7

54

Orr led Wisconsin with six tackles, including one for loss.

N/A

No. 8: Tight end Jake Ferguson 

Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jake Ferguson vs. vs. Iowa
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Ohio State

67.4

73

Ferguson, who played all but one offensive snap, had two catches for 19 yards.

N/A

No. 9: Nose guard Keeanu Benton

Keeanu Benton (#95)
Keeanu Benton (#95) (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Keeanu Benton vs. vs. Iowa
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Ohio State

67.3

24

Benton, who had two tackles and one QB hurry, saw his role increase against Iowa after Bryson Williams left with a leg injury.

N/A

No. 10: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus 

Quintez Cephus
Quintez Cephus (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Quintez Cephus vs. Iowa
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Ohio State

67.2

53

Cephus led the Badgers with five receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown against Iowa.

Down from No. 2

No. 11: Safety Eric Burrell

Eric Burrell
Eric Burrell (Darren Lee Photography)
Eric Burrell vs. Iowa
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Ohio State

66.6

44

Burrell was part of Wisconsin's two-point conversion stop that helped seal the victory over Iowa.

N/A

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}