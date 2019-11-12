BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Iowa Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 24-22 win over Iowa.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Center Tyler Biadasz
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Ohio State
|
95.8
|
74
|
Biadasz turned in one of Wisconsin's top individual grades of the entire season against Iowa.
|
N/A
No. 2: Running back Jonathan Taylor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Ohio State
|
84.8
|
54
|
Taylor returned to form against Iowa, rushing 31 times for 250 yards.
|
Up from No. 7
Tied for No. 3: Wide receiver Danny Davis
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Ohio State
|
77.0
|
31
|
Davis had four receptions for 19 yards and one touchdown. He also found the end zone on a 17-yard run.
|
N/A
Tied for No. 3: Right tackle Logan Bruss
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Ohio State
|
77.0
|
74
|
Bruss helped Wisconsin rush for 300 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
|
N/A
No. 5: Right guard Jason Erdmann
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Ohio State
|
75.5
|
74
|
Erdmann turned in his best performance (according to PFF) of the season from his right guard position.
|
N/A
No. 6: Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Ohio State
|
69.4
|
54
|
Sanborn had five tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass break-up against the Hawkeyes.
|
N/A
No. 7: Middle linebacker Chris Orr
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Ohio State
|
68.7
|
54
|
Orr led Wisconsin with six tackles, including one for loss.
|
N/A
No. 8: Tight end Jake Ferguson
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Ohio State
|
67.4
|
73
|
Ferguson, who played all but one offensive snap, had two catches for 19 yards.
|
N/A
No. 9: Nose guard Keeanu Benton
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Ohio State
|
67.3
|
24
|
Benton, who had two tackles and one QB hurry, saw his role increase against Iowa after Bryson Williams left with a leg injury.
|
N/A
No. 10: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Ohio State
|
67.2
|
53
|
Cephus led the Badgers with five receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown against Iowa.
|
Down from No. 2
No. 11: Safety Eric Burrell
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Ohio State
|
66.6
|
44
|
Burrell was part of Wisconsin's two-point conversion stop that helped seal the victory over Iowa.
|
N/A