BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Ohio State Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 38-7 loss to Ohio State.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Outside linebacker Noah Burks
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
66.5
|
65
|
Burks likely played his best career game against Ohio State. The redshirt junior had eight tackles, including 2.5 for loss.
|
N/A
No. 2: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
65.7
|
28
|
Cephus had a team-high three receptions for 57 yards.
|
N/A
No. 3: Cornerback Caesar Williams
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
64.7
|
73
|
Williams, who recorded four tackles against Ohio State, continues to grade out well. He played all but one defensive snap against the Buckeyes.
|
Down from No. 1
No. 4: Quarterback Jack Coan
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
64.0
|
51
|
Coan was 10 of 17 for 108 yards and one touchdown pass.
|
Up from No. 7
No. 5: Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
63.6
|
71
|
Loudermilk, who saw his workload increase with Garrett Rand out due to injury, recorded a half-sack against Ohio State.
|
N/A
No. 6: Wide receiver A.J. Taylor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
63.6
|
37
|
Taylor caught Wisconsin's lone score of the day against OSU.
|
N/A
No. 7: Running back Jonathan Taylor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
62.9
|
33
|
Taylor had 20 carries for just 52 yards against the Buckeyes.
|
N/A
No. 8: Safety Eric Burrell
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
62.1
|
74
|
Burrell led Wisconsin with 11 total tackles from his safety position.
|
N/A
No. 9: Running back Garrett Groshek
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
60.2
|
16
|
Groshek had one carry for one yard but graded out efficiently as a pass blocker.
|
N/A
No. 10: Safety Reggie Pearson
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
61.0
|
74
|
Pearson was credited with five tackles against Ohio State.
|
Down from No. 4
No. 11: Outside linebacker Zack Baun
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
59.3
|
65
|
Baun had 10 total tackles, including one sack.
|
Down from No. 3