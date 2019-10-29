News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 04:57:18 -0500') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Ohio State Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 38-7 loss to Ohio State.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.

No. 1: Outside linebacker Noah Burks

Noah Burks
Noah Burks (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Noah Burks vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

66.5

65

Burks likely played his best career game against Ohio State. The redshirt junior had eight tackles, including 2.5 for loss.

N/A

No. 2: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Quintez Cephus
Quintez Cephus (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Quintez Cephus vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

65.7

28

Cephus had a team-high three receptions for 57 yards.

N/A

No. 3: Cornerback Caesar Williams 

Caesar Williams
Caesar Williams (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Caesar Williams vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

64.7

73

Williams, who recorded four tackles against Ohio State, continues to grade out well. He played all but one defensive snap against the Buckeyes.

Down from No. 1

No. 4: Quarterback Jack Coan

Jack Coan
Jack Coan (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jack Coan vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

64.0

51

Coan was 10 of 17 for 108 yards and one touchdown pass.

Up from No. 7

No. 5: Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk

Isaiahh Loudermilk
Isaiahh Loudermilk (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Isaiahh Loudermilk vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

63.6

71

Loudermilk, who saw his workload increase with Garrett Rand out due to injury, recorded a half-sack against Ohio State.

N/A

No. 6: Wide receiver A.J. Taylor

A.J. Taylor (No. 4)
A.J. Taylor (No. 4) (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
A.J. Taylor vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

63.6

37

Taylor caught Wisconsin's lone score of the day against OSU.

N/A

No. 7: Running back Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jonathan Taylor vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Illinois

62.9

33

Taylor had 20 carries for just 52 yards against the Buckeyes.

N/A

No. 8: Safety Eric Burrell

Eric Burrell
Eric Burrell (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Eric Burrell vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Illinois

62.1

74

Burrell led Wisconsin with 11 total tackles from his safety position.

N/A

No. 9: Running back Garrett Groshek

Garrett Groshek (No. 37)
Garrett Groshek (No. 37) (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Garrett Groshek vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

60.2

16

Groshek had one carry for one yard but graded out efficiently as a pass blocker.

N/A

No. 10: Safety Reggie Pearson

Reggie Pearson
Reggie Pearson (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Reggie Pearson vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

61.0

74

Pearson was credited with five tackles against Ohio State.

Down from No. 4

No. 11: Outside linebacker Zack Baun

Zack Baun (#56)
Zack Baun (#56) (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Zack Baun vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

59.3

65

Baun had 10 total tackles, including one sack.

Down from No. 3

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}