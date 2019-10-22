BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Illinois Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 24-23 loss to Illinois.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Cornerback Caesar Williams
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan State
|
86.7
|
23
|
Williams was credited with one tackle, one forced fumble and one pass break-up.
|
Up from No. 7
No. 2: Tight end Jake Ferguson
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan State
|
78.2
|
76
|
Ferguson had five receptions for a team-leading 77 yards and one touchdown. The tight end also played every offensive snap against Illinois and helped convert five first downs.
|
N/A
Tied for No. 3: Middle linebacker Chris Orr
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan State
|
76.2
|
61
|
Orr led Wisconsin with nine tackles, three of which were sacks. He also forced a fumble against the Illini.
|
Up from No. 4
Tied for No. 3: Safety Reggie Pearson
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan State
|
76.2
|
59
|
Pearson had five tackles, including two for loss. He was also credited with three pass break-ups from his safety position.
|
Up from No. 9
No. 5: Right tackle Tyler Beach
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan State
|
76.1
|
23
|
Beach graded out well in his first career start at right tackle.
|
N/A
No. 6: Center Tyler Biadasz
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan State
|
72.0
|
76
|
Biadasz helped Wisconsin rush for 156 yards on the ground against Illinois.
|
N/A
No. 7: Quarterback Jack Coan
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan State
|
71.7
|
76
|
Coan completed 24 of 32 passes for 264 yards and one touchdown.
|
Down from No. 2
No. 8: Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan State
|
70.5
|
61
|
Sanborn had seven tackles, including a .5 sack, along with one quarterback hurry.
|
Up from No. 11
Tied for No. 9: Wide receiver Danny Davis
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan State
|
68.8
|
44
|
Davis had five catches - three which went for first downs - for 38 yards.
|
Down from No. 8
Tied for No. 9: Offensive lineman Logan Bruss
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan State
|
74.9
|
76
|
Bruss, who started at right guard, played every offensive snap against Illinois.
|
N/A
No. 11: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan State
|
65.8
|
32
|
Pryor had one reception for 35 yards.
|
Down from No. 3