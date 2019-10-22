News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 05:23:07 -0500') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Illinois Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 24-23 loss to Illinois.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.

No. 1: Cornerback Caesar Williams 

Caesar Williams
Caesar Williams (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Caesar Williams vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan State

86.7

23

Williams was credited with one tackle, one forced fumble and one pass break-up.

Up from No. 7

No. 2: Tight end Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jake Ferguson vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan State

78.2

76

Ferguson had five receptions for a team-leading 77 yards and one touchdown. The tight end also played every offensive snap against Illinois and helped convert five first downs.

N/A

Tied for No. 3: Middle linebacker Chris Orr

Chris Orr
Chris Orr (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Chris Orr vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan State

76.2

61

Orr led Wisconsin with nine tackles, three of which were sacks. He also forced a fumble against the Illini.

Up from No. 4

Tied for No. 3: Safety Reggie Pearson

Reggie Pearson
Reggie Pearson (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Reggie Pearson vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan State

76.2

59

Pearson had five tackles, including two for loss. He was also credited with three pass break-ups from his safety position.

Up from No. 9

No. 5: Right tackle Tyler Beach

Tyler Beach
Tyler Beach (UW Athletics)
Tyler Beach vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan State

76.1

23

Beach graded out well in his first career start at right tackle.

N/A

No. 6: Center Tyler Biadasz

Tyler Biadasz
Tyler Biadasz (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Tyler Biadasz vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan State

72.0

76

Biadasz helped Wisconsin rush for 156 yards on the ground against Illinois.

N/A

No. 7: Quarterback Jack Coan

Jack Coan
Jack Coan (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jack Coan vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Michigan State

71.7

76

Coan completed 24 of 32 passes for 264 yards and one touchdown.

Down from No. 2

No. 8: Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn

Jack Sanborn (Right/No. 57)
Jack Sanborn (Right/No. 57) (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jack Sanborn vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Michigan State

70.5

61

Sanborn had seven tackles, including a .5 sack, along with one quarterback hurry.

Up from No. 11

Tied for No. 9: Wide receiver Danny Davis

Danny Davis
Danny Davis (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Danny Davis vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan State

68.8

44

Davis had five catches - three which went for first downs - for 38 yards.

Down from No. 8

Tied for No. 9: Offensive lineman Logan Bruss

Logan Bruss
Logan Bruss (UW Athletics)
Logan Bruss vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan State

74.9

76

Bruss, who started at right guard, played every offensive snap against Illinois.

N/A

No. 11: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor

Kendric Pryor
Kendric Pryor (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Kendric Pryor vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan State

65.8

32

Pryor had one reception for 35 yards.

Down from No. 3

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}