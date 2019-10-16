BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Michigan State Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 38-0 win over Michigan State.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Outside linebacker Zack Baun
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Kent State
|
94.6
|
35
|
Baun had three tackles, including one for loss. He also had one interception for a touchdown.
|
Up from No. 3
No. 2: Quarterback Jack Coan
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Kent State
|
84.1
|
66
|
Coan was 18 of 21 for 180 yards and one touchdown.
|
No movement
No. 3: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Kent State
|
81.7
|
22
|
Pryor had one reception for 18 yards and one rush attempt for a 66-yard touchdown.
|
N/A
No. 4: Middle linebacker Chris Orr
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Kent State
|
81.6
|
37
|
Orr led Wisconsin in tackles with six. He also had one sack, one pass break-up and one QB hurry.
|
Up from No. 7
No. 5: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Kent State
|
80.6
|
41
|
Cephus had two receptions for 28 yards and one touchdown. He also threw a key block on Pryor's score.
|
N/A
No. 6: Middle linebacker Mike Maskalunas
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Kent State
|
79.4
|
15
|
Maskalunas was credited with one pass break-up.
|
Up from No. 9
No. 7: Cornerback Caesar Williams
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Kent State
|
78.8
|
18
|
Williams had three tackles, including one for loss.
|
Down from No. 5
No. 8: Wide receiver Danny Davis
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Kent State
|
75.7
|
28
|
Davis had four receptions for 33 yards.
|
N/A
No. 9: Safety Reggie Pearson
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Kent State
|
75.6
|
34
|
Pearson had four tackles against Michigan State.
|
N/A
No. 10: Running back Jonathan Taylor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Kent State
|
74.9
|
39
|
Taylor was held under 100 yards but still found the end zone twice. He also had three receptions for 22 yards.
|
Down from No. 1
No. 11: Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Kent State
|
74.5
|
40
|
Sanborn had five tackles, including one for loss.
|
N/A