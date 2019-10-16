News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 17:19:31 -0500') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Michigan State Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 38-0 win over Michigan State.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.

No. 1: Outside linebacker Zack Baun

Zack Baun
Zack Baun (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Zack Baun vs. Michigan State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Kent State

94.6

35

Baun had three tackles, including one for loss. He also had one interception for a touchdown.

Up from No. 3

No. 2: Quarterback Jack Coan

Jack Coan
Jack Coan (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jack Coan vs. Michigan State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Kent State

84.1

66

Coan was 18 of 21 for 180 yards and one touchdown.

No movement

No. 3: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor

Kendric Pryor
Kendric Pryor (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Kendric Pryor vs. Michigan State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Kent State

81.7

22

Pryor had one reception for 18 yards and one rush attempt for a 66-yard touchdown.

N/A

No. 4: Middle linebacker Chris Orr

Chris Orr
Chris Orr (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Chris Orr vs. Michigan State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Kent State

81.6

37

Orr led Wisconsin in tackles with six. He also had one sack, one pass break-up and one QB hurry.

Up from No. 7

No. 5: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Quintez Cephus
Quintez Cephus (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Quintez Cephus vs. Michigan State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Kent State

80.6

41

Cephus had two receptions for 28 yards and one touchdown. He also threw a key block on Pryor's score.

N/A

No. 6: Middle linebacker Mike Maskalunas

Mike Maskalunas
Mike Maskalunas (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Mike Maskalunas vs. Michigan State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Kent State

79.4

15

Maskalunas was credited with one pass break-up.

Up from No. 9

No. 7: Cornerback Caesar Williams 

Caesar Williams
Caesar Williams (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Caesar Williams vs. Michigan State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Kent State

78.8

18

Williams had three tackles, including one for loss.

Down from No. 5

No. 8: Wide receiver Danny Davis

Danny Davis
Danny Davis (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Danny Davis vs. Michigan State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Kent State

75.7

28

Davis had four receptions for 33 yards.

N/A

No. 9: Safety Reggie Pearson

Reggie Pearson
Reggie Pearson (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Reggie Pearson vs. Michigan State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Kent State

75.6

34

Pearson had four tackles against Michigan State.

N/A

No. 10: Running back Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jonathan Taylor vs. Michigan State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Kent State

74.9

39

Taylor was held under 100 yards but still found the end zone twice. He also had three receptions for 22 yards.

Down from No. 1

No. 11: Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn

Jack Sanborn
Jack Sanborn (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jack Sanborn vs. Michigan State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Kent State

74.5

40

Sanborn had five tackles, including one for loss.

N/A
