BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Northwestern Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 24-15 win over Northwestern.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Safety Eric Burrell
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
88.1
|
41
|
In one half of action, Burrell had one sack, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and four total tackles.
|
N/A
No. 2: Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
82.2
|
62
|
Loudermilk had two tackles for loss and three pass break-ups.
|
N/A
No. 3: Inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
80.8
|
18
|
Maskalunas had one tackle, one fumble recovery and one pass break-up.
|
N/A
No. 4: Outside linebacker Zack Baun
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
76.6
|
79
|
Baun had seven total tackles, including 1.5 for loss. He also had three QB hurries from his outside linebacker position.
|
Down from No. 1
No. 5: Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Central Michigan
|
74.8
|
82
|
Sanborn led the Badgers with 13 total tackles against Northwestern.
|
Up from No. 8
No. 6: Outside linebacker Noah Burks
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
73.9
|
65
|
Burks returned an interception 68 yards for a second-half touchdown. He also had four tackles on the afternoon.
|
N/A
No. 7: Middle linebacker Chris Orr
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
73.5
|
72
|
Orr had nine total tackles, including two sacks. The senior also had a forced fumble and three QB hurries.
|
Down from No. 3
No. 8: Safety Collin Wilder
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
71.3
|
53
|
Wilder had five tackles from his safety position, including one sack.
|
Down from No. 5
No. 9: Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
70.9
|
77
|
Wildgoose had two tackles for loss and was UW's top-graded cornerback in coverage.
|
N/A
No. 10: Fullback Mason Stokke
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
68.2
|
21
|
The lone offense player on this list, Stokke helped Wisconsin gain 141 yards on the ground.
|
Down from No. 6
No. 11: Safety Reggie Pearson
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
67.7
|
46
|
Pearson didn't light up the stat sheet (one tackle and one pass break-up) but he graded out well enough to crack the Hot 11.
|
N/A