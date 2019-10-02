News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 05:17:46 -0500') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Northwestern Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 24-15 win over Northwestern.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.

No. 1: Safety Eric Burrell

Eric Burrell
Eric Burrell (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Eric Burrell vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

88.1

41

In one half of action, Burrell had one sack, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and four total tackles.

N/A

No. 2: Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk

Isaiahh Loudermilk
Isaiahh Loudermilk (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Isaiahh Loudermilk vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

82.2

62

Loudermilk had two tackles for loss and three pass break-ups.

N/A

No. 3: Inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas

Mike Maskalunas
Mike Maskalunas (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Mike Maskalunas vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

80.8

18

Maskalunas had one tackle, one fumble recovery and one pass break-up.

N/A

No. 4: Outside linebacker Zack Baun

Zack Baun
Zack Baun (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Zack Baun vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

76.6

79

Baun had seven total tackles, including 1.5 for loss. He also had three QB hurries from his outside linebacker position.

Down from No. 1

No. 5: Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn

Jack Sanborn (right)
Jack Sanborn (right) (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jack Sanborn vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Central Michigan

74.8

82

Sanborn led the Badgers with 13 total tackles against Northwestern.

Up from No. 8

No. 6: Outside linebacker Noah Burks

Noah Burks
Noah Burks (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Noah Burks vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

73.9

65

Burks returned an interception 68 yards for a second-half touchdown. He also had four tackles on the afternoon.

N/A

No. 7: Middle linebacker Chris Orr

Chris Orr
Chris Orr (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Chris Orr vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Michigan

73.5

72

Orr had nine total tackles, including two sacks. The senior also had a forced fumble and three QB hurries.

Down from No. 3

No. 8: Safety Collin Wilder

Collin Wilder
Collin Wilder (Jake Kocorowski)
Collin Wilder vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Michigan

71.3

53

Wilder had five tackles from his safety position, including one sack.

Down from No. 5

No. 9: Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose

Rachad Wildgoose
Rachad Wildgoose (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Rachad Wildgoose vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

70.9

77

Wildgoose had two tackles for loss and was UW's top-graded cornerback in coverage.

N/A

No. 10: Fullback Mason Stokke

Mason Stokke (#34)
Mason Stokke (#34) (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Mason Stokke vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

68.2

21

The lone offense player on this list, Stokke helped Wisconsin gain 141 yards on the ground.

Down from No. 6

No. 11: Safety Reggie Pearson

Reggie Pearson
Reggie Pearson
Reggie Pearson vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

67.7

46

Pearson didn't light up the stat sheet (one tackle and one pass break-up) but he graded out well enough to crack the Hot 11.

N/A
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}