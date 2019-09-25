News More News
football

BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Michigan Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 35-14 win over Michigan.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.

No. 1: Outside linebacker Zack Baun

Zack Baun
Zack Baun (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Zack Baun vs. Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Central Michigan

90.8

62

Baun had seven total tackles, including one sack, one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries.

N/A

No. 2: Running back Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jonathan Taylor vs. Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Central Michigan

87.9

29

Taylor rushed 23 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Up from No. 10

No. 3: Inside linebacker Chris Orr

Chris Orr
Chris Orr (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Chris Orr vs. Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Central Michigan

80.7

67

Orr had just one tackle but was credited with two pass break-ups, two QB hurries and one fumble recovery.

Up from No. 9

No. 4: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Quintez Cephus
Quintez Cephus (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Quintez Cephus vs. Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Central Michigan

80.4

32

Cephus had two catches for 36 yards but was key as a blocker in the run game.

No movement

No. 5: Safety Colin Wilder

Colin Wilder
Colin Wilder (Jake Kocorowski)
Colin Wilder vs. Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Central Michigan

78.1

35

A projected starter this upcoming week, Wilder had two tackles and two pass break-ups against Michigan.

N/A

No. 6: Fullback Mason Stokke

Mason Stokke (right)
Mason Stokke (right) (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Mason Stokke vs. Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Central Michigan

77.5

30

From his fullback position, Stokke paved the way for Wisconsin's big day on the ground.

N/A

No. 7: Offensive lineman Logan Bruss

Logan Bruss
Logan Bruss (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Logan Bruss vs. Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Central Michigan

74.9

74

Bruss graded out well after missing Week 2 against Central Michigan.

N/A

No. 8: Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn

Jack Sanborn
Jack Sanborn (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jack Sanborn vs. Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Central Michigan

74.6

67

Sanborn had seven total tackles, including one sack and one forced fumble.

N/A

No. 9: Running back Garrett Groshek

Garrett Groshek
Garrett Groshek (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Garrett Groshek vs. Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Central Michigan

70.6

27

Groshek rushed four times for 40 yards and also had two receptions for 38 yards.

N/A

No. 10: Outside linebacker Tyler Johnson

Tyler Johnson vs. Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Central Michigan

70.6

18

Johnson was credited with one tackle and two QB hurries against Michigan.

N/A

No. 11: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen

Cole Van Lanen
Cole Van Lanen (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Cole Van Lanen vs. Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Central Michigan

69.9

74

Van Lanen cracks the Hot 11 after a solid performance against Michigan.

N/A
