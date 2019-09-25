BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Michigan Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 35-14 win over Michigan.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.
No. 1: Outside linebacker Zack Baun
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Central Michigan
|
90.8
|
62
|
Baun had seven total tackles, including one sack, one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries.
|
N/A
No. 2: Running back Jonathan Taylor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Central Michigan
|
87.9
|
29
|
Taylor rushed 23 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
|
Up from No. 10
No. 3: Inside linebacker Chris Orr
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Central Michigan
|
80.7
|
67
|
Orr had just one tackle but was credited with two pass break-ups, two QB hurries and one fumble recovery.
|
Up from No. 9
No. 4: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Central Michigan
|
80.4
|
32
|
Cephus had two catches for 36 yards but was key as a blocker in the run game.
|
No movement
No. 5: Safety Colin Wilder
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Central Michigan
|
78.1
|
35
|
A projected starter this upcoming week, Wilder had two tackles and two pass break-ups against Michigan.
|
N/A
No. 6: Fullback Mason Stokke
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Central Michigan
|
77.5
|
30
|
From his fullback position, Stokke paved the way for Wisconsin's big day on the ground.
|
N/A
No. 7: Offensive lineman Logan Bruss
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Central Michigan
|
74.9
|
74
|
Bruss graded out well after missing Week 2 against Central Michigan.
|
N/A
No. 8: Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Central Michigan
|
74.6
|
67
|
Sanborn had seven total tackles, including one sack and one forced fumble.
|
N/A
No. 9: Running back Garrett Groshek
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Central Michigan
|
70.6
|
27
|
Groshek rushed four times for 40 yards and also had two receptions for 38 yards.
|
N/A
No. 10: Outside linebacker Tyler Johnson
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Central Michigan
|
70.6
|
18
|
Johnson was credited with one tackle and two QB hurries against Michigan.
|
N/A
No. 11: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Central Michigan
|
69.9
|
74
|
Van Lanen cracks the Hot 11 after a solid performance against Michigan.
|
N/A