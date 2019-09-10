BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Central Michigan Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 61-0 win over Central Michigan.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.
No. 1: Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton
88.4
20
The true freshman, who had one tackle for loss, was the top-rated player for the Badgers against Central Michigan.
Up from No. 4
No. 2: Quarterback Jack Coan
86.9
65
Coan completed 26 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception.
N/A
No. 3: Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn
85.4
27
Sanborn had one interception, one tackle and one quarterback hurry against Central Michigan.
N/A
No. 4: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
83.7
36
Cephus had six receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Up from No. 8
No. 5: Quarterback Graham Mertz
80.3
15
In his first game action, Mertz was four of five through the air.
N/A
No. 6: Inside linebacker Leo Chenal
77.6
20
Chenal led Wisconsin with four total tackles.
N/A
No. 7: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor
77.1
21
Pryor had two receptions for 32 yards.
Up from No. 9
No. 8: Middle linebacker Mike Maskalunas
76.3
19
Maskalunas had four total tackles against Central Michigan.
N/A
No. 9: Inside linebacker Chris Orr
75.4
27
Orr had three total tackles against Central Michigan.
N/A
No. 10: Tailback Jonathan Taylor
75.6
36
Taylor found the end zone four times for the Badgers - three on the ground and one through the air.
Down from No. 2
No. 11: Wide receiver A.J. Taylor
74.3
44
Taylor led Wisconsin with seven receptions for 78 yards.
N/A