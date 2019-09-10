News More News
BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Central Michigan Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 61-0 win over Central Michigan.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.

No. 1: Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton

Keeanu Benton
Keeanu Benton (Jake Kocorowski)
Keeanu Benton vs. Central Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from South Florida

88.4

20

The true freshman, who had one tackle for loss, was the top-rated player for the Badgers against Central Michigan.

Up from No. 4

No. 2: Quarterback Jack Coan

Jack Coan
Jack Coan (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jack Coan vs. Central Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from South Florida

86.9

65

Coan completed 26 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception.

N/A

No. 3: Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn

Jack Sanborn
Jack Sanborn (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jack Sanborn vs. Central Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from South Florida

85.4

27

Sanborn had one interception, one tackle and one quarterback hurry against Central Michigan.

N/A

No. 4: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Quintez Cephus
Quintez Cephus (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Quintez Cephus vs. Central Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from South Florida

83.7

36

Cephus had six receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Up from No. 8

No. 5: Quarterback Graham Mertz

Graham Mertz
Graham Mertz (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Graham Mertz vs. Central Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from South Florida

80.3

15

In his first game action, Mertz was four of five through the air.

N/A

No. 6: Inside linebacker Leo Chenal

Leo Chenal
Leo Chenal (Jake Kocorowski)
Leo Chenal vs. Central Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from South Florida

77.6

20

Chenal led Wisconsin with four total tackles.

N/A

No. 7: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor

Kendric Pryor
Kendric Pryor (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Kendric Pryor vs. Central Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from South Florida

77.1

21

Pryor had two receptions for 32 yards.

Up from No. 9

No. 8: Middle linebacker Mike Maskalunas

Mike Maskalunas
Mike Maskalunas (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Mike Maskalunas vs. Central Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from South Florida

76.3

19

Maskalunas had four total tackles against Central Michigan.

N/A

No. 9: Inside linebacker Chris Orr

Chris Orr
Chris Orr (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Chris Orr vs. Central Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from South Florida

75.4

27

Orr had three total tackles against Central Michigan.

N/A

No. 10: Tailback Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jonathan Taylor vs. Central Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from South Florida

75.6

36

Taylor found the end zone four times for the Badgers - three on the ground and one through the air.

Down from No. 2

No. 11: Wide receiver A.J. Taylor

A.J. Taylor
A.J. Taylor (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
A.J. Taylor vs. Central Michigan 
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from South Florida

74.3

44

Taylor led Wisconsin with seven receptions for 78 yards.

N/A
