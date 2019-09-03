BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: South Florida Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 49-0 win over South Florida.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.
No. 1: Outside linebacker Zack Baun
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
87.7
|
31
|
Baun had three tackles, including one for loss that produced a defensive touchdown for the Badgers. He also had two quarterback hurries on the evening.
|
N/A
No. 2: Running back Jonathan Taylor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
82.3
|
30
|
Taylor had four total touchdowns against South Florida - two on the ground and two more through the air. The junior back rushed for 135 yards on 16 carries.
|
N/A
No. 3: Defensive end Matt Henningsen
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
81.6
|
19
|
Henningsen had three tackles, including one sack, and one touchdown off of a fumble recovery.
|
N/A
No. 4: Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
80.5
|
14
|
In his collegiate debut, Benton registered two tackles, including one for loss.
|
N/A
No. 5: Safety Colin Wilder
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
80.3
|
25
|
Wilder had one interception in his first game with the Badgers.
|
N/A
No. 6: Outside linebacker Izayah Green-May
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
79.8
|
32
|
Green-May was credited with one sack against South Florida and four total pressures.
|
N/A
No. 7: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
77.2
|
65
|
Van Lanen helped Wisconsin rush for 234 yards and four scores on the ground against the Bulls.
|
N/A
No. 8: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
76.9
|
31
|
Cephus had three catches for 39 yards. But, more importantly, he graded out at 88.4 in run blocking situations.
|
N/A
No. 9: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
75.2
|
27
|
Pryor caught four balls for 40 yards in the win.
|
N/A
No. 10: Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
72.2
|
23
|
Wildgoose was credited with two tackles against South Florida. He was targeted four times and allowed two receptions.
|
N/A
No. 11: Safety Eric Burrell
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
71.1
|
32
|
Burrell registered one tackle and one interception in Week 1.
|
N/A