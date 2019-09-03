News More News
BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: South Florida Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 49-0 win over South Florida.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.

No. 1: Outside linebacker Zack Baun

Uxrcwc63k62pkloa07ep
Zack Baun (Jake Kocorowski)
Zack Baun vs. South Florida
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement 

87.7

31

Baun had three tackles, including one for loss that produced a defensive touchdown for the Badgers. He also had two quarterback hurries on the evening.

N/A

No. 2: Running back Jonathan Taylor

Nhyl4rzn1j5g7zub86rf
Jonathan Taylor (Dan Sanger)
Jonathan Taylor vs. South Florida
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement

82.3

30

Taylor had four total touchdowns against South Florida - two on the ground and two more through the air. The junior back rushed for 135 yards on 16 carries.

N/A

No. 3: Defensive end Matt Henningsen

Vebdvpclcqfqagrdcodj
Matt Henningsen (Associated Press)
Matt Hennigsen vs. South Florida
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement

81.6

19

Henningsen had three tackles, including one sack, and one touchdown off of a fumble recovery.

N/A

No. 4: Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton

Vtcpwofjmqk2poe0vbvh
Keeanu Benton (Jake Kocorowski)
Keeanu Benton vs.South Florida
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement

80.5

14

In his collegiate debut, Benton registered two tackles, including one for loss.

N/A

No. 5: Safety Colin Wilder

Bmjgufvn2mwoktxmzesn
Colin Wilder (Jake Kocorowski)
Colin Wilder vs. South Florida
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement

80.3

25

Wilder had one interception in his first game with the Badgers.

N/A

No. 6: Outside linebacker Izayah Green-May

Kmuj6cbipg7ix499p8bt
Izayah Green-May (Jake Kocorowski)
Izayah Green-May vs. South Florida
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement 

79.8

32

Green-May was credited with one sack against South Florida and four total pressures.

N/A

No. 7: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen

Hto3ijndabpvuqvz3qdy
Cole Van Lanen (Jake Kocorowski)
Cole Van Lanen vs. South Florida
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement 

77.2

65

Van Lanen helped Wisconsin rush for 234 yards and four scores on the ground against the Bulls.

N/A

No. 8: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Psfv8nnumxjgde9zamyo
Quintez Cephus (Dan Sanger)
Quintez Cephus vs. South Florida
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement 

76.9

31

Cephus had three catches for 39 yards. But, more importantly, he graded out at 88.4 in run blocking situations.

N/A

No. 9: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor

Xvcxwci9kyodlnjcgij2
Kendric Pryor (Dan Sanger)
Kendric Pryor vs. South Florida
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement 

75.2

27

Pryor caught four balls for 40 yards in the win.

N/A

No. 10: Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose

Dgve1mvr1clizhpx4ti8
Rachad Wildgoose (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Rachad Wildgoose vs. South Florida
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement 

72.2

23

Wildgoose was credited with two tackles against South Florida. He was targeted four times and allowed two receptions.

N/A

No. 11: Safety Eric Burrell

M9dpw7o5tx6ziikcnqoq
Eric Burrell (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Eric Burrell vs. South Florida
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement 

71.1

32

Burrell registered one tackle and one interception in Week 1.

N/A
