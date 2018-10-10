Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-10 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Nebraska Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 41-24 win over Nebraska.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.

No. 1: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen

Kx1c59rjfooxhpj81yhp
Cole Van Lanen
Darren Lee
Cole Van Lanen vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

96.8

47

Helped Wisconsin rush for 370 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Van Lanen also didn't allow a QB hurry or pressure.

N/A

No. 2: Right tackle David Edwards

Dw6edfka40g55zjhrh6d
David Edwards
Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
David Edwards vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

78.7

74

Helped Wisconsin rush for 370 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

N/A

No. 3: Left guard Michael Deiter

Xkkmdtvzwaehpbeykgfj
Michael Deiter
Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com
Michael Deiter vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

78.6

74

Helped Wisconsin rush for 370 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Up from No. 9

No. 4: Quarterback Alex Hornibrook

Prylox3ba5mom69i1dxb
Alex Hornibrook
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Alex Hornibrook vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

76.4

74

Completed 13 of 24 pass attempts for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Down from No. 1

No. 5: Tailback Jonathan Taylor

Lou2f5yooov5z1hxuqmg
Jonathan Taylor
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Jonathan Taylor vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

75.9

33

Rushed 24 times for 221 yards and three touchdowns

N/A

No. 6: Right guard Beau Benzschawel

Iglxmu3ytwfih4zlacmq
Beau Benzschawel
Getty Images
Beau Benzschawel vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

72.2

74

Helped Wisconsin rush for 370 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Up from No. 7

No. 7: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards

Zaiqbjvr63qh5pahbrw5
T.J. Edwards
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
T.J. Edwards vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Iowa

71.5

67

Led Wisconsin in total tackles (7), including two sacks.

Up from No. 8

No. 8: Left tackle Jon Dietzen

Myvcphme6o7yos4z0j0h
Jon Dietzen
Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Jon Dietzen vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Iowa

71.4

28

Helped Wisconsin rush for 370 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

N/A

No. 9: Tailback Taiwan Deal

Annwwakiedar6jirl6lr
Taiwan Deal
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Taiwan Deal vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

70.1

17

Has 74 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.

N/A

No. 10: Tight end Jake Ferguson

Ygrkoozpg5fsype1kjpg
Jake Ferguson
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Jake Ferguson vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

69.3

34

Four catches for 47 yards and one touchdown. Three of Ferguson's receptions were for first downs.

Down from No. 2

No. 11: Fullback Alec Ingold

Vll0b8zud2usf3i9ynoh
Alec Ingold
Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Alec Ingold vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

67.5

25

Ingold rushed one time for three yards but was key for Wisconsin in the run game.

Down from No. 3
