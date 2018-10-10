BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Nebraska Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 41-24 win over Nebraska.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.
No. 1: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Iowa
|
96.8
|
47
|
Helped Wisconsin rush for 370 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Van Lanen also didn't allow a QB hurry or pressure.
|
N/A
No. 2: Right tackle David Edwards
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Iowa
|
78.7
|
74
|
Helped Wisconsin rush for 370 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
|
N/A
No. 3: Left guard Michael Deiter
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Iowa
|
78.6
|
74
|
Helped Wisconsin rush for 370 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
|
Up from No. 9
No. 4: Quarterback Alex Hornibrook
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Iowa
|
76.4
|
74
|
Completed 13 of 24 pass attempts for 163 yards and one touchdown.
|
Down from No. 1
No. 5: Tailback Jonathan Taylor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Iowa
|
75.9
|
33
|
Rushed 24 times for 221 yards and three touchdowns
|
N/A
No. 6: Right guard Beau Benzschawel
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Iowa
|
72.2
|
74
|
Helped Wisconsin rush for 370 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
|
Up from No. 7
No. 7: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Iowa
|
71.5
|
67
|
Led Wisconsin in total tackles (7), including two sacks.
|
Up from No. 8
No. 8: Left tackle Jon Dietzen
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Iowa
|
71.4
|
28
|
Helped Wisconsin rush for 370 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
|
N/A
No. 9: Tailback Taiwan Deal
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Iowa
|
70.1
|
17
|
Has 74 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.
|
N/A
No. 10: Tight end Jake Ferguson
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Iowa
|
69.3
|
34
|
Four catches for 47 yards and one touchdown. Three of Ferguson's receptions were for first downs.
|
Down from No. 2
No. 11: Fullback Alec Ingold
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Iowa
|
67.5
|
25
|
Ingold rushed one time for three yards but was key for Wisconsin in the run game.
|
Down from No. 3