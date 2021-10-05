BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Michigan Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 38-17 loss to Michigan.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
NO. 1: TIGHT END JAKE FERGUSON
Jake Ferguson vs. Michigan
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Notre Dame
|
81.8
|
29
|
The redshirt senior tight end had two receptions for 28 yards before he exited early with an injury in the second half against Michigan.
|
N/A
NO. 2: DEFENSIVE END MATT HENNINGSEN
Matt Henningsen vs. Michigan
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Notre Dame
|
80.4
|
52
|
Matt Henningsen, who finished with eight total tackles against Michigan, registered a run defense grade of 89.0, which was the top mark on the team.
|
Up from No. 11
NO. 3: INSIDE LINEBACKER LEO CHENAL
