BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Michigan Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 49-11 win over Michigan.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen
Cole Van Lanen vs. Michigan
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
85.6
|
65
|
Cole Van Lanen was excellent in Wisconsin's run attack with a 90.3 rating against the Wolverines. He also did not allow a sack, hurry or QB pressure.
|
Up from No. 8
No. 2: Fullback Mason Stokke
Mason Stokke vs. Michigan
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
84.2
|
31
|
Mason Stokke had a receiving and rushing touchdown against Michigan from his fullback position.
|
N/A
No. 3: Left guard Jon Dietzen
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news