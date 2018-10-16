BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Michigan Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 38-13 loss to Michigan.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.
No. 1: Middle linebacker Ryan Connelly
No. 2: Running back Jonathan Taylor
No. 3: Safety Eric Burrell
No. 4: Tight end Jake Ferguson
No. 5: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor
No. 6: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards
No. 7: Safety Reggie Pearson
No. 8: Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel
No. 9: Outside linebacker Zack Baun
No. 10: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen
No. 11: Left guard Michael Deiter
