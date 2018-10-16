Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-16 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Michigan Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 38-13 loss to Michigan.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.

No. 1: Middle linebacker Ryan Connelly 

Nj0sghbang3cyyrlsudd
Ryan Connelly (#43)
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Ryan Connelly vs. Michigan
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

83.4

70

Connelly had eight total tackles and one sack for Wisconsin.

N/A

No. 2: Running back Jonathan Taylor

Qah8vyxuapqflrxyp0x4
Jonathan Taylor
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Jonathan Taylor vs. Michigan
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

79.1

21

Taylor rushed 17 times for 101 yards.

Up from No. 5

No. 3: Safety Eric Burrell

Mfad4vaaynzmsvkpquzl
Eric Burrell
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Eric Burrell vs. Michigan
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

70.8

70

Burrell led Wisconsin with 11 total tackles.

N/A

No. 4: Tight end Jake Ferguson

Ygrkoozpg5fsype1kjpg
Jake Ferguson
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Jake Ferguson vs. Michigan
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

70.2

28

Ferguson had two catches for 46 yards and also graded well in pass blocking.

Up from No. 10

No. 5: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor

Y1drbl2apmcga3lmsbdq
Kendric Pryor
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Kendric Pryor vs. Michigan
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

69.2

37

Pryor had two catches for 30 yards, plus a 33-yard touchdown run.

N/A

No. 6: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards

Matujcutn2tphorqkkbh
T.J. Edwards
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
T.J. Edwards vs. Michigan
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

68.2

68

Edwards had three tackles for loss, one sack and 10 total stops.

Up from No. 7

No. 7: Safety Reggie Pearson

Dxsmjihzu2i1ru4zpgkq
Reggie Pearson
Reggie Pearson vs. Michigan
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

67.9

50

In his career debut, Pearson had five total tackles and one forced fumble.

N/A

No. 8: Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel

Ecwbwyje1kkp5w4uim21
Andrew Van Ginkel
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Andrew Van Ginkel vs. Michigan
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

66.9

48

Van Ginkel had six total tackles, including one for loss.

N/A

No. 9: Outside linebacker Zack Baun

Csg9sqthcviqhutri1ny
Zack Baun
Zack Baun vs. Michigan
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

66.6

45

Baun had five total tackles.

N/A

No. 10: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen

Kx1c59rjfooxhpj81yhp
Cole Van Lanen
Darren Lee
Cole Van Lanen vs. Michigan
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

66.2

23

Van Lanen was Wisconsin's highest-graded offensive lineman against Michigan.

Down from No. 1

No. 11: Left guard Michael Deiter

Sqcruhmdhzkmo48d7kxt
Michael Deiter (#61)
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Michael Deiter vs. Michigan
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

65.7

50

Deiter rounds out the Hot 11 in the final spot.

Down from No. 3
