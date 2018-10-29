Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-29 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Northwestern Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 31-17 loss to Northwestern.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.

No. 1: Middle linebacker Ryan Connelly 

C9vvqo11ojavorszffmx
Ryan Connelly (#43)
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Ryan Connelly vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

87.5

81

Connelly led Wisconsin with 14 total tackles.

N/A

No. 2: Fullback Alec Ingold

Kbs9toqfzxpq7l113awg
Alec Ingold
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Alec Ingold vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

80.9

25

Ingold rushed four times for 12 yards and one touchdown.

N/A

No. 3: Cornerback Madison Cone 

Woumax3zck2baddf0bzk
Madison Cone
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Madison Cone vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

76.9

41

Cone recorded two tackles and one interception against Northwestern.

N/A

No. 4: Nose guard Olive Sagapolu 

Bpr4cpqncvucvqycbyp8
Olive Sagapolu (#99)
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Olive Sagapolu vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

76.1

50

Sagapolu had six total tackles, including one for loss, before exiting early for an injury.

Up from No. 10

No. 5: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards

P50vk5cnavbnyfayjopy
T.J. Edwards (#53)
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
T.J. Edwards vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

74.9

81

Edwards was second on the team with 13 total tackles.

Down from No. 1

No. 6: Safety Eric Burrell

Ypzlmbdprbpxtkjiaikm
Eric Burrell (#25)
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Eric Burrell vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

69.3

81

Burrell played every defensive snap and recorded six total tackles.

N/A

No. 7: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor 

Dtswp7k9zimozfkptmze
Kendric Pryor
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Kendric Pryor vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

69.0

44

Pryor had four catches for 52 yards and one touchdown. Also had two carries for 15 yards.

N/A

No. 8: Tailback Garrett Groshek 

T3uy0pvfykc2ccnv2asf
Garrett Groshek
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Garrett Groshek vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

68.9

35

Groshek was Wisconsin's leading rusher with 68 total yards. Also had four catches for 20 yards.

N/A

No. 9: Right guard Beau Benzschawel 

Iglxmu3ytwfih4zlacmq
Beau Benzschawel
Getty Images
Beau Benzschawel vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

68.0

66

Benzschawel graded out as Wisconsin's top offensive lineman.

Down from No. 4

No. 10: Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose

Iqgm7wjkl3tbwenz3fuw
Rachad Wildgoose (#5)
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Rachad Wildgoose vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

67.5

63

Starting as a true freshman, Wildgoose had seven total tackles.

N/A

No. 11: Left guard Michael Deiter 

Bljpj5dauzqd2ut9zkip
Michael Deiter
Dan Sanger
Michael Deiter vs. Northwestern
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Illinois

66.3

66

Deiter graded out well in pass blocking (86.5) for the Badgers.

N/A
