BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Northwestern Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 31-17 loss to Northwestern.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.
No. 1: Middle linebacker Ryan Connelly
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
87.5
|
81
|
Connelly led Wisconsin with 14 total tackles.
|
N/A
No. 2: Fullback Alec Ingold
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
80.9
|
25
|
Ingold rushed four times for 12 yards and one touchdown.
|
N/A
No. 3: Cornerback Madison Cone
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
76.9
|
41
|
Cone recorded two tackles and one interception against Northwestern.
|
N/A
No. 4: Nose guard Olive Sagapolu
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
76.1
|
50
|
Sagapolu had six total tackles, including one for loss, before exiting early for an injury.
|
Up from No. 10
No. 5: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
74.9
|
81
|
Edwards was second on the team with 13 total tackles.
|
Down from No. 1
No. 6: Safety Eric Burrell
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
69.3
|
81
|
Burrell played every defensive snap and recorded six total tackles.
|
N/A
No. 7: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
69.0
|
44
|
Pryor had four catches for 52 yards and one touchdown. Also had two carries for 15 yards.
|
N/A
No. 8: Tailback Garrett Groshek
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
68.9
|
35
|
Groshek was Wisconsin's leading rusher with 68 total yards. Also had four catches for 20 yards.
|
N/A
No. 9: Right guard Beau Benzschawel
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
68.0
|
66
|
Benzschawel graded out as Wisconsin's top offensive lineman.
|
Down from No. 4
No. 10: Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
67.5
|
63
|
Starting as a true freshman, Wildgoose had seven total tackles.
|
N/A
No. 11: Left guard Michael Deiter
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Illinois
|
66.3
|
66
|
Deiter graded out well in pass blocking (86.5) for the Badgers.
|
N/A