BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Illinois Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 49-20 win over Illinois.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.

No. 1: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards

T.J. Edwards
T.J. Edwards vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

91.1

31

Racked up five tackles and one interception in 31 snaps.

Up from No. 6

No. 2: Right tackle David Edwards

David Edwards
David Edwards vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

87.6

71

Helped Wisconsin rush for 366 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

N/A

No. 3: Tight end Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

87.5

31

Had three receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Up from No. 4

No. 4: Right guard Beau Benzschawel

Beau Benzschawel (No. 66)
Beau Benzschawel vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

83.6

71

Helped Wisconsin rush for 366 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

N/A

No. 5: Wide receiver Aron Cruickshank

Aron Cruickshank
Aron Cruickshank vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

81.3

11

Cruickshank's one rushing attempt went for 23 yards and a score.

N/A

No. 6: Safety Evan Bondoc

Evan Bondoc (No. 13)
Evan Bondoc vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

80.2

59

In his first career start, Bondoc had five total tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, one interception and one forced fumble.

N/A

No. 7: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen

Cole Van Lanen
Cole Van Lanen vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

78.3

50

Helped Wisconsin rush for 366 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Up from No. 10

No. 8: Center Tyler Biadasz

Tyler Biadasz
Tyler Biadasz vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

76.5

71

Helped Wisconsin rush for 366 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

N/A

No. 9: Quarterback Alex Hornibrook

Alex Hornibrook
Alex Hornibrook vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

73.7

71

Hornibrook was 13 of 22 for 188 yards and three interceptions. He also tossed two interceptions.

N/A

No. 10: Nose guard Olive Sagapolu

Olive Sagapolu
Olive Sagapolu vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

72.5

20

Sapapolu had one tackle and one interception in a limited role.

N/A

No. 11: Middle linebacker Chris Orr

Chris Orr (#54)
Chris Orr vs. Illinois
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Michigan

72.3

23

Orr had four total tackles and one fumble recovery.

N/A
