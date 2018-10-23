BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Illinois Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 49-20 win over Illinois.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.
No. 1: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
91.1
|
31
|
Racked up five tackles and one interception in 31 snaps.
|
Up from No. 6
No. 2: Right tackle David Edwards
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
87.6
|
71
|
Helped Wisconsin rush for 366 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
|
N/A
No. 3: Tight end Jake Ferguson
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
87.5
|
31
|
Had three receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown.
|
Up from No. 4
No. 4: Right guard Beau Benzschawel
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
83.6
|
71
|
Helped Wisconsin rush for 366 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
|
N/A
No. 5: Wide receiver Aron Cruickshank
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
81.3
|
11
|
Cruickshank's one rushing attempt went for 23 yards and a score.
|
N/A
5 Highest Game Grades overall from Wisconsin's win over Illinois— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 21, 2018
For the five highest-graded players on each side of the ball for each team ⬇️ https://t.co/or2Q0ikLFq pic.twitter.com/ESA5tGdcP6
No. 6: Safety Evan Bondoc
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
80.2
|
59
|
In his first career start, Bondoc had five total tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, one interception and one forced fumble.
|
N/A
No. 7: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
78.3
|
50
|
Helped Wisconsin rush for 366 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
|
Up from No. 10
No. 8: Center Tyler Biadasz
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
76.5
|
71
|
Helped Wisconsin rush for 366 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
|
N/A
No. 9: Quarterback Alex Hornibrook
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
73.7
|
71
|
Hornibrook was 13 of 22 for 188 yards and three interceptions. He also tossed two interceptions.
|
N/A
No. 10: Nose guard Olive Sagapolu
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
72.5
|
20
|
Sapapolu had one tackle and one interception in a limited role.
|
N/A
No. 11: Middle linebacker Chris Orr
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Michigan
|
72.3
|
23
|
Orr had four total tackles and one fumble recovery.
|
N/A