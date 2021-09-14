BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Eastern Michigan Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 34-7 win over Eastern Michigan.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
RELATED: BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Penn State Edition |
NO. 1: QUATERRBACK GRAHAM MERTZ
Graham Mertz vs. Eastern Michigan
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Penn State
|
90.3
|
56
|
Mertz bounced back from a poor performance in the opener against Penn State. The third-year QB completed 14 of 17 passes for 141 yards and zero interceptions against Eastern Michigan.
|
N/A
NO. 2: DEFENSIVE TACKLE KEEANU BENTON
Keeanu Benton vs. Eastern Michigan
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Penn State
|
84.6
|
18
|
Keeanu Benton recorded just one tackle for loss, but he was also credited with one QB hit, one hurry and one batted ball at the line of scrimmage, according to PFF.
|
N/A
NO. 3: DEFENSIVE END MATT HENNINGSEN
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news