BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: BYU Edition
The BYU Cougars shocked the college football world and defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, 24-21, at Camp Randall on Saturday. However, UW's recent loss doesn't stop BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 series. In this week's edition, we rank In this series, we rank 11 players who kept the Badgers close against the Cougars.
*Player #1 Temperature Meter: 500°F - Running Back Taiwan Deal
BYU Notable Statistics: 6 carries, 15 yards, 2 TDs
It's not often when you will see a player record just 15 yards and find himself atop of BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11, but Deal was the best bang for Wisconsin's buck on Saturday. It was Deal's first time in the end zone this season, and his first scores since recording two touchdowns against Minnesota on Nov. 21, 2015.
*Player #2 Temperature Meter: 450 °F - Running Back Jonathan Taylor
BYU Notable Statistics: 26 carries, 117 yards
Although it was a down-to-Earth performance for Wisconsin's star tailback, Jonathan Taylor's performance was still a productive outing. Taylor kept the BYU defenders on their heels and did not post a fumble. A bright note from UW's deflating loss: Taylor topped the 100-yard mark for the 13th time in just 17 collegiate games.
Before his Week 3 performance, Taylor was on a tear. Check out how high Pro Football Focus ranked him in comparison to other college running backs in Week 2, and check back in to see where he stands after Week 3.
*Player #3 Temperature Meter: 400 °F - Running Back Garrett Groshek
BYU Notable Statistics: 45 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards
The sophomore rusher registered a career-best 74 yards and 4 receptions against the Cougars. More importantly, Groshek provided stability and depth on offense.
29 of his 74 total yards came from the air.
*Player #4 Temperature Meter: 350 °F - ILB Ryan Connelly
BYU Notable Statistics: 8 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 1 TFL, 2 QBH
Senior Ryan Connelly has been a fixture on Wisconsin's defense over the last two years, and his value wasn't lost in Week 3. The former walk-on finished as UW's leading tackler against the Cougars and doubled his previous total tackles (8) from Weeks 1 and 2 in after just one game.
*Player #5 Temperature Meter: 300 °F - Fullback Alec Ingold
BYU Notable Statistics: 2 yards, 1 TD
At the time, Ingold's two-yard score brought life back into Camp Randall and tied the game at 14 as the first half came to a close. It helped fans
His touchdown was one of three UW would score against BYU, which has allowed opponents to score 22 points per game while on the road.
*Player #6 Temperature Meter: 250 °F - Tight End Jake Ferguson
BYU Notable Statistics: 61 yards, 5 Targets
The redshirt freshman continues to impress after seeing time in only three career games. This week, Ferguson finished with three catches for 61 yards. This marks a new career high for the Madison native, who started off with a bang after recording 41 yards against Western Kentucky.
*Player #7 Temperature Meter: 200 °F - Punter Anthony Lotti
BYU Notable Statistics: 4 Punts, 172 yards
Wisconsin junior Anthony Lotti continues to record impressive numbers and was extremely effective against the Cougars. During the first quarter, Lotti booted a career-long 63 yard punt to pit BYU far downfield. He finished Saturday with an average of 43 yards/punt and landed two kicks within the opponent's 20 yard line.
*Player #8Temperature Meter: 175 °F - Wide Receiver Danny Davis
BYU Notable Statistics: 4 Catches, 40 yards
The return of deep threat receiver Danny Davis was not as flashy as some predicted.
He was heavily targeted by UW quarterback Alex Hornibrook but failed to snag a couple of big catches on Saturday. However, it was reassuring to see him back in the offensive rotation after serving a two-game suspension.
If he returns to his end-of-year freshman form, the Badgers will be that much more threatening on offense.
*Player #9 Temperature Meter: 150 °F - Quarterback Alex Hornibrook
BYU Notable Statistics: 16-28, 190 yards, 1 INT
Although I expected Hornibrook's post-game comments to be a story of hard times, it was the exact opposite.
“You’ve still got a whole season left,” Hornibrook said after Wisconsin's 24-21 loss. “I think that is just the way that everybody is wired in this locker room.
His afternoon was far from his Orange Bowl performance, which figures to be the standard that many will use to compare his good and bad outings. Saturday was one of those bad outings, as Hornibrook finished with the 6th-worst passer rating of his career (114.1).
However, his late-game rushing scramble was enough for me to put him on the Hot 11.
*Player #10 Temperature Meter: 125 °F - Cornerback Ceasar Williams
BYU Notable Statistics: 5 total tackles, 4 solo tackles
Wisconsin sophomore Ceasar Williams is blossoming into his role quicker than I expected. Yet, his effort throughout spring camp pointed towards an expanded role in the UW secondary. On Saturday, Williams recorded a career-high 5 tackles and continues to grow after each passing week.
*Player #11 Temperature Meter: 100°F - Nose tackle Olive Sagapolu
BYU Notable Statistics: 4 Solo Tackles, 1 Sack
The final spot of this week's Hot 11 belongs to Wisconsin's back-flipping defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu, who recorded his first sack of 2018 in the first quarter of Saturday's action.
__________________________________
Jonathan Mills covers Wisconsin football and basketball for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @therealJMlLLS