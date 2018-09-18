The BYU Cougars shocked the college football world and defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, 24-21, at Camp Randall on Saturday. However, UW's recent loss doesn't stop BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 series. In this week's edition, we rank In this series, we rank 11 players who kept the Badgers close against the Cougars.

*Player #1 Temperature Meter: 500°F - Running Back Taiwan Deal

BYU Notable Statistics: 6 carries, 15 yards, 2 TDs

It's not often when you will see a player record just 15 yards and find himself atop of BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11, but Deal was the best bang for Wisconsin's buck on Saturday. It was Deal's first time in the end zone this season, and his first scores since recording two touchdowns against Minnesota on Nov. 21, 2015.

*Player #2 Temperature Meter: 450 °F - Running Back Jonathan Taylor

BYU Notable Statistics: 26 carries, 117 yards

Although it was a down-to-Earth performance for Wisconsin's star tailback, Jonathan Taylor's performance was still a productive outing. Taylor kept the BYU defenders on their heels and did not post a fumble. A bright note from UW's deflating loss: Taylor topped the 100-yard mark for the 13th time in just 17 collegiate games.

Before his Week 3 performance, Taylor was on a tear. Check out how high Pro Football Focus ranked him in comparison to other college running backs in Week 2, and check back in to see where he stands after Week 3.

*Player #3 Temperature Meter: 400 °F - Running Back Garrett Groshek

BYU Notable Statistics: 45 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards

The sophomore rusher registered a career-best 74 yards and 4 receptions against the Cougars. More importantly, Groshek provided stability and depth on offense.

29 of his 74 total yards came from the air.

*Player #4 Temperature Meter: 350 °F - ILB Ryan Connelly

BYU Notable Statistics: 8 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 1 TFL, 2 QBH

Senior Ryan Connelly has been a fixture on Wisconsin's defense over the last two years, and his value wasn't lost in Week 3. The former walk-on finished as UW's leading tackler against the Cougars and doubled his previous total tackles (8) from Weeks 1 and 2 in after just one game.

*Player #5 Temperature Meter: 300 °F - Fullback Alec Ingold



BYU Notable Statistics: 2 yards, 1 TD

At the time, Ingold's two-yard score brought life back into Camp Randall and tied the game at 14 as the first half came to a close. It helped fans

His touchdown was one of three UW would score against BYU, which has allowed opponents to score 22 points per game while on the road.