With commitments from Chucky Hepburn, Matthew Mors, Steven Crowl, Ben Carlson and Carter Gilmore, Wisconsin's recent success on the recruiting front has fans thinking about the future of the program. But with the 2019-20 college basketball season less than a week away, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the current Badgers found their way to Madison and how each can impact the team during the upcoming 2019-20 season.

How did he get to Madison? Former in-state standout Brevin Pritzl is the lone player from Wisconsin’s 2015 recruiting class remaining on the roster. All the other UW players from that cycle have either transferred or graduated. Coming out of De Pere High School, Pritzl graded out as a four-star prospect and had scholarships from Xavier, Marquette, Davidson, Drake, UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee, Northern Illinois and Toledo before he signed with Wisconsin. What will he bring to the Badgers in the 2019-20 season? In his fifth and final year as a Badger, expect Pritzl to bring experience and shot-making to UW’s backcourt. Because Wisconsin drew more iron than nylon on their three-point attempts last year, if Pritzl is on, he will be a particularly important piece of the Badgers' offense. He led the team in three-point percentage a year ago at 41 percent, making 32 shots from beyond the arc. Pritzl pours in 22 at WBY Shootout | Pritzl made big strides this off-season

How did he get to Madison? D’Mitrik Trice is originally from Huber Heights, Ohio, where he attended Wayne High School. Instead of committing after his high school career,though, he traveled to Florida to spend a post-senior season at IMG Academy. Trice held eight scholarship offers, most notably from Ohio State, Vanderbilt and Missouri. He declined all of those scholarships and ultimately chose to come to Madison in April of 2016. What will he bring to the Badgers in the 2019-20 season? Perhaps no other player will be as vital to Wisconsin’s success as Trice in the 2019-20. The redshirt junior will return as the Badgers’ starting point guard for the third straight season. And with Ethan Happ now playing overseas, head coach Greg Gard will need Trice to step up his production as a scorer. He averaged a respectable 11.6 points per game last season, but Trice’s bills will now come due. This could be a career-defining year for the 6-foot, 184-pound guard. Coach: Trice and Ford "great young men with great character" | UW a big offer, but more could come this week for D'Mitrik Trice

How did he get to Madison? Aleem Ford was one of two players Wisconsin signed from IMG Academy,along with Trice in the 2016 class. Ford picked UW over offers from Rutgers, American, Wofford, Fairfield, Marist, Quinnipiac, Richmond Saint Louis, and Tennessee-Martin. What will he bring to the Badgers in the 2019-20 season? Ford took a small step backward last year. As a sophomore, the Georgia native averaged fewer minutes, rebounds, points and blocks when compared to his redshirt freshman season. Ford will look to put last season’s shortcomings behind him with plans afoot for a big junior campaign. At Big Ten media days, Trice and Pritzl both named Ford as one of the players who improved the most over the off-season. Coach: Trice and Ford "great young men with great character" | Badgers are not done at IMG Academy in 2016 class

How did he get to Madison? Nate Reuvers could be considered Wisconsin’s most prized prospect over the last couple recruiting cycles. Reuvers came out of high school as a coveted four-star recruit who found himself ranked as one of the top 100 prospects in the 2017 class. In total, the center amassed 20 total scholarships before committing to Gard and the Badgers. What will he bring to the Badgers in the 2019-20 season? Gard has conceded that no single player will replace Happ, but, at least from a spectators' point of view, Reuvers will be needed to shoulder the starting center role. Happ and Reuvers play the same position, but that is where their similarities end. Happ earned his national recognition due to his tremendous footwork and great hand-eye coordination. Reuvers is on the opposite side of the spectrum. The Minnesota native has stretched the floor and blocked shots during his first two seasons in Madison. With another year of pumping iron in UW’s weight training program under his belt, the 6-foot-10 center should be better equipped to match up with Big Ten front-courts. NBPA Top 100 Camp: Wisconsin commit Nathan Reuvers highlights | Coach: "Everyone likes a 6-foot-10 kid who can shoot the basketball"

How did he get to Madison? It was obvious that Brad Davison was an ideal fit for Wisconsin coming out of high school. Davison is the manifestation of everything the Badgers staff wants in a guard - he is scrappy, intelligent on the court, can create offense and is tough as nails. Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, N.C. State, Northwestern and many other schools were heavily interested in the four-star guard before he found his fit in Madison. What will he bring to the Badgers in the 2019-20 season? Toughness along with the ability to hit outside shots, Davison played as a true freshman season with a severely injured left shoulder for most of the year. Despite dislocating his shoulder multiple times, he still played in all 33 of UW’s contests. It is safe to say that he will continue to bring a toughness to Wisconsin as a junior. As for the ability to convert on outside shots, Davison has made 112 threes throughout his first two seasons in Madison. Newest Badger Brad Davison showcases talents in Wisconsin | Coach: Work ethic elevated Brad Davison into a national prospect

How did he get to Madison? Kobe King was the first domino to fall in UW’s 2017 recruiting class. The La Crosse Central standout made the decision to commit to Wisconsin in 2015, which was considered to be very early at the time. Out of high school, King was the lowest-ranked recruit in UW’s 2017 class, as he graded out as a three-star prospect. What will he bring to the Badgers in the 2019-20 season? A knee injury derailed King’s first year on campus. He originally suffered the injury 10 games into his true freshman season and the side-effects of the injury were clear last year as King never appeared to regain his confidence. This year, however, should be different. King should be a full-go for UW in the upcoming season. Unlike some of his teammates, King, a potential starter, thrives when a play breaks down. The shooting guard is at his best when he is isolated and free to get a bucket. Wisconsin signee Kobe King scores 29 with Greg Gard in attendance | VIDEO: Wisconsin commit Kobe King continues his strong summer

How did he get to Madison? Gard followed up an impressive 2017 recruiting class with a lackluster 2018 group. UW inked Tai Strickland, Taylor Currie, and Joe Hedstrom. From that group, Hedstrom is the only recruit that remains in a Badgers uniform after Strickland transferred to Temple and Currie took his talents to Akron. Hedstrom committed to the Badgers over offers from Cleveland State, Denver, Hofstra, Loyola (MD), North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota and Western Michigan. What will he bring to the Badgers in the 2019-20 season? Micah Potter will not be eligible to play for the first 10 games of the season, and Wisconsin already has a pretty shallow front-court. This could be the perfect recipe for Hedstrom to get some playing time. After not hearing his sneakers squeak on the court as a freshman, Hedstrom should be eager to play in the 2018-19 season. He is still a raw big man but there is potential. Hedstrom could provide UW with some much-needed rebounding and defense. Minnesota center Joe Hedstrom commits to Wisconsin | Big summer for Joe Hedstrom

How did he get to Madison? After UW’s 2017 and 2018 successes in signing out of state recruits, Tyler Wahl was the only Badger signee from the 2019 graduating class. Out of Lakeville North High School in Minnesota, Wahl was pursued by many college programs. The small forward was awarded scholarship offers from Baylor, Northwestern, Minnesota and Iowa State; a handful of mid-major programs also offered a roster spot. What will he bring to the Badgers in the 2019-20 season? It should not be too difficult for Wahl to find some minutes for the Badgers this season. During his short time in Madison, Wahl has impressed the coaching staff with his versatility. The 6-foot-7 forward likely won't emerge as Wisconsin’s best player on either side of the floor, but he could prove to be an extremely valuable glue guy. He can score, rebound, pass and defend. With minimal weaknesses on the hardwood, Wahl is primed to turn heads as a true freshman. 2019 commit Tyler Wahl: "Wisconsin had everything I wanted" | Coach: "I don't think there is a more versatile kid in Minnesota"

How did he get to Madison? Trevor Anderson was unstoppable in high school. He scored 2,360 total points in his career and led Stevens Point to back-to-back WIAA state titles in 2015 and 2016. His greatness in high school, however, did not lead to a scholarship offer from Wisconsin. This didn’t stop Anderson from attending an in-state college, though. The former Stevens Point prospect headed to UW-Green Bay but his tenure ended up being very short -- Anderson left the Phoenix after just one season to transfer to Wisconsin. What will he bring to the Badgers in the 2019-20 season? Since he has swapped jerseys, Anderson has spent most of his time watching. Between being forced to sit out a year due to the NCAA’s transfer rules and undergoing season-ending knee surgery last year, the 6-foot-2 guard has been glued to the bench for the majority of his Badgers career. If he can avoid injury in this season, Anderson will bolster the UW backcourt as a redshirt junior. Big stretch coming for Trevor Anderson | Point duo paces Wisconsin Academy