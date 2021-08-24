As expected, alliance forged between Big Ten, other conferences

In response to the SEC's power grab — the additions of Texas and Oklahoma — the Big Ten has forged an alliance with the Pac-12 and ACC that will impact scheduling, bargaining power and more.

The league formally announced its multilateral partnership — a handshake deal between three leagues and 41 schools, essentially — on Tuesday, though discussions had been widely reported prior.

The three other Power 5 football leagues — "like-minded institutions," as they're viewing themselves — created this alliance in order to assure themselves of more higher-end out-of-conference games for strength-of-schedule considerations, but also to strengthen television appeal, as the SEC has added two more of the sport's biggest brands.

Most importantly, though, the alliance could strengthen the Big Ten's, Pac-12's and ACC's clout as it pertains to the governance and future of college football, one looming topic being the eventual expansion of the College Football Playoff.

"When that decision is made, we need to have an inclusive voice at the table," said Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who expressed support for expanding the eight-team Playoff, "and continue to do the right thing for our student-athletes."

This comes, too, as Name-Image-Likeness and transfer reforms are among the systemic changes around the college games.

How this will affect Purdue remains to be seen, but it will eventually impact the Boilermakers' scheduling. Each Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 team is expected to play at least one game vs. the others each season once this new relationship Is fully immersed.

That won't happen overnight.

The agreement will take hold gradually, so there's no guarantee that existing games against non-power league opponents will come off the table. Warren said Tuesday that there will be no move to eliminate existing contracts.

Also, it seems likeIy that the Big Ten will return to an eight-game conference season after moving to nine some years ago.

The pact may also bring about special, collaborative events in sports like basketball and volleyball, as well, a development that happens to come at the same time Purdue is looking for events to replace the Crossroads Classic.