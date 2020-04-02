Around the B1G East: Rutgers Football
In 2019, the Rutgers Football program posted its fifth losing season in a row, as they finished the season with an overall record of 2-10. The poor performance on the field led to sweeping changes ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news