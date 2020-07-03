 Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-03 11:54:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Wings

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

How did Wisconsin's basketball roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

Today, we continue with a breakdown of the wings. As always, it starts with recruiting.

Note: Players at Wisconsin are not locked into a specific position. BadgerBlitz.com previously examined the guards and will look at the bigs Saturday.

Tyler Wahl played last year for Wisconsin as a true freshman.
Tyler Wahl played last year for Wisconsin as a true freshman. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Wisconsin's Wing Recruiting Since 2016
YEAR PLAYER STARS CURRENT

2016

Aleem Ford

Wisconsin

2017

Kobe King

Transfer/Nebraska

2019

Tyler Wahl

Wisconsin

2020

Jonathan Davis

Wisconsin

2020

*Carter Gilmore

Wisconsin

2020

*Justin Taphorn

Wisconsin
*Indicates Preferred Walk-on

The History

{{ article.author_name }}