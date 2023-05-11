Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Special Teams
How did Wisconsin's spring roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:
Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?
Today, we conclude with a breakdown of the specialists. As always, it starts with recruiting.
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CURRENT
|
2019
|
K
|
Left program
|
2019
|
K/P
|
Left program
|
2019
|
LS
|
Wisconsin
|
2020
|
P
|
Wisconsin
|
2020
|
LS
|
Wisconsin
|
2020
|
K
|
Wisconsin
|
2021
|
K
|
Wisconsin
|
2022
|
K
|
Wisconsin
|
2023
|
LS
|
Arriving this summer
THE HISTORY
2019: The 2019 specialists class was headlined by kicker Blake Wilcox, who was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. But the Badgers also added Joe Stoll, who was expected to compete for the starting job at kicker in 2020. Neither player, however, is on the current roster. Peter Bowden, who replaced Adam Bay at long snapper in 2021, was also part of this class.
2020: The Badgers added some needed depth at kicker with in-state specialist Jack Van Dyke, who handled kickoffs as a true freshman. Gavin Meyers, who redshirted in 2020, has the ability to kick and punt for the Badgers, but settled in at the latter last spring. Long snapper Duncan McKinley tore his ACL prior to fall camp in 2021 but should be healthy in 2023.
Wisconsin added Andy Vujnovich, a Columbus, Wis., native who began his career at Dubuque, via the transfer portal.
2021: Illinois kicker Nate Van Zelst chose a walk-on offer from Wisconsin over scholarships from Air Force, Army, Eastern Illinois and Yale. The Badgers let both Tyler Bittmann and Owen Konopacki leave the state, and it will be interesting to see what their impact is at Iowa State and Air Force, respectively.
2022: Gavin Lahm, an in-state kicker from Kaukauna, was the lone specialist Wisconsin added in this class. He was a first-team all-state by pick by the WFCA and Associated Press as a senior.
Via the transfer portal, the Badgers signed Vito Calvaruso, a kicker from Arkansas. He was full scholarship at UW but recently entered the transfer portal.
2023: The biggest move Wisconsin's made in this cycle was adding Nathanial Vakos via the transfer portal. The freshman from Ohio was a College Football News Freshman All-American kicker in 2022 after made 22 of his 27 field-goal attempts - the longest from 55 yards. The Badgers also landed walk-on long snapper Keane Bessert in this class.
|No.
|Names
|Class
|Ht/Wt
|Pos.
|
47
|
Peter Bowden
|
Fifth year
|
6-2/245
|
LS
|
28
|
Gavin Meyers
|
Fourth year
|
6-1/202
|
P
|
22
|
Jack Van Dyke
|
Fourth year
|
6-5/218
|
P
|
29
|
Nate Van Zelst
|
Third year
|
5-11/204
|
K
|
64
|
Duncan McKinley
|
Third year
|
6-2/230
|
LS
|
69
|
Zack Zei
|
Third year
|
6-2/220
|
LS
|
90
|
Nathanial Vakos
|
Second year
|
6-1/198
|
K
|
97
|
Gavin Lahm
|
Second year
|
6-0/223
|
K
SPRING CAMP STORY
Wisconsin's 15th and final spring camp practice focused heavily on special teams. With that, coaches and reporters got a long look at UW's specialists.
"Special teams are a big part of the football game," head coach Luke Fickell said at the conclusion of camp. "We don't do a ton of it during spring ball - we just do the fundamental work, some drill-work stuff and we don't get as deep into some of the schemes of KOR and kickoff, stuff like that.
"But I think on a day like this you just go out and let guys play. You get to see what guys can transition and take some of those fundamental things that you've done and actually in a situation go ahead and use those. Ultimately at the end of spring you still get to evaluate a competitive-spirit drive and a sense of urgency and effort level that is different."
Wisconsin appears to be set at kicker with Nathanial Vakos and Nate Van Zelst, as well as long snapper with Peter Bowden. But there are still big questions surrounding the punting game after up and down camps from both Jack Van Dyke and Gavin Meyers. UW is trying to replace multi-year starter Andy Vujnovich.
"I think today was a day for us to really evaluate kicking," Fickell said. "We wanted to see what kind of guys we have and what guys can handle some pressure. I'm a little bit concerned and we have to figure some things out probably in the punting situation. I know it's a tougher time when we don't get outside and we don't get to see those guys have an opportunity to punt the ball and for us to return it as well. So I think first and foremost, where are we at kicking-wise?"
It wouldn't be surprising to see the Badgers add a punter through the portal this spring or summer. Some options for Wisconsin include Sam Vander Haar, Ethan Baxter and Tom Snee, among others.
In the return game, Chimere Dike and Will Pauling, among others, were used this spring.
