Ohio transfer Nathanial Vakos is expected to start at kicker for the Badgers this fall. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

THE HISTORY

2019: The 2019 specialists class was headlined by kicker Blake Wilcox, who was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. But the Badgers also added Joe Stoll, who was expected to compete for the starting job at kicker in 2020. Neither player, however, is on the current roster. Peter Bowden, who replaced Adam Bay at long snapper in 2021, was also part of this class. 2020: The Badgers added some needed depth at kicker with in-state specialist Jack Van Dyke, who handled kickoffs as a true freshman. Gavin Meyers, who redshirted in 2020, has the ability to kick and punt for the Badgers, but settled in at the latter last spring. Long snapper Duncan McKinley tore his ACL prior to fall camp in 2021 but should be healthy in 2023. Wisconsin added Andy Vujnovich, a Columbus, Wis., native who began his career at Dubuque, via the transfer portal. 2021: Illinois kicker Nate Van Zelst chose a walk-on offer from Wisconsin over scholarships from Air Force, Army, Eastern Illinois and Yale. The Badgers let both Tyler Bittmann and Owen Konopacki leave the state, and it will be interesting to see what their impact is at Iowa State and Air Force, respectively. 2022: Gavin Lahm, an in-state kicker from Kaukauna, was the lone specialist Wisconsin added in this class. He was a first-team all-state by pick by the WFCA and Associated Press as a senior. Via the transfer portal, the Badgers signed Vito Calvaruso, a kicker from Arkansas. He was full scholarship at UW but recently entered the transfer portal. 2023: The biggest move Wisconsin's made in this cycle was adding Nathanial Vakos via the transfer portal. The freshman from Ohio was a College Football News Freshman All-American kicker in 2022 after made 22 of his 27 field-goal attempts - the longest from 55 yards. The Badgers also landed walk-on long snapper Keane Bessert in this class.

Wisconsin's 2023 Spring Special Teams Roster No. Names Class Ht/Wt Pos. 47 Peter Bowden Fifth year 6-2/245 LS 28 Gavin Meyers Fourth year 6-1/202 P 22 Jack Van Dyke Fourth year 6-5/218 P 29 Nate Van Zelst Third year 5-11/204 K 64 Duncan McKinley Third year 6-2/230 LS 69 Zack Zei Third year 6-2/220 LS 90 Nathanial Vakos Second year 6-1/198 K 97 Gavin Lahm Second year 6-0/223 K

SPRING CAMP STORY