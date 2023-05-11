News More News
Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Special Teams

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
How did Wisconsin's spring roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

Today, we conclude with a breakdown of the specialists. As always, it starts with recruiting.

Ohio transfer Nathanial Vakos is expected to start at kicker for the Badgers this fall.
Ohio transfer Nathanial Vakos is expected to start at kicker for the Badgers this fall. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Wisconsin's Special Teams Recruiting Since 2019
YEAR PLAYER POSITION  CURRENT

2019

Joe Stoll

K

Left program

2019

Blake Wilcox

K/P

Left program

2019

Peter Bowden

LS

Wisconsin

2020

Gavin Meyers

P

Wisconsin

2020

Duncan McKinley

LS

Wisconsin

2020

Jack Van Dyke

K

Wisconsin

2021

Nate Van Zelst

K

Wisconsin

2022

Gavin Lahm

K

Wisconsin

2023

Keane Bessert

LS

Arriving this summer
Note: Players listed above were added via high school recruiting, not the transfer portal.

THE HISTORY

2019: The 2019 specialists class was headlined by kicker Blake Wilcox, who was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. But the Badgers also added Joe Stoll, who was expected to compete for the starting job at kicker in 2020. Neither player, however, is on the current roster. Peter Bowden, who replaced Adam Bay at long snapper in 2021, was also part of this class.

2020: The Badgers added some needed depth at kicker with in-state specialist Jack Van Dyke, who handled kickoffs as a true freshman. Gavin Meyers, who redshirted in 2020, has the ability to kick and punt for the Badgers, but settled in at the latter last spring. Long snapper Duncan McKinley tore his ACL prior to fall camp in 2021 but should be healthy in 2023.

Wisconsin added Andy Vujnovich, a Columbus, Wis., native who began his career at Dubuque, via the transfer portal.

2021: Illinois kicker Nate Van Zelst chose a walk-on offer from Wisconsin over scholarships from Air Force, Army, Eastern Illinois and Yale. The Badgers let both Tyler Bittmann and Owen Konopacki leave the state, and it will be interesting to see what their impact is at Iowa State and Air Force, respectively.

2022: Gavin Lahm, an in-state kicker from Kaukauna, was the lone specialist Wisconsin added in this class. He was a first-team all-state by pick by the WFCA and Associated Press as a senior.

Via the transfer portal, the Badgers signed Vito Calvaruso, a kicker from Arkansas. He was full scholarship at UW but recently entered the transfer portal.

2023: The biggest move Wisconsin's made in this cycle was adding Nathanial Vakos via the transfer portal. The freshman from Ohio was a College Football News Freshman All-American kicker in 2022 after made 22 of his 27 field-goal attempts - the longest from 55 yards. The Badgers also landed walk-on long snapper Keane Bessert in this class.

Wisconsin's 2023 Spring Special Teams Roster
No. Names Class Ht/Wt Pos.

47

Peter Bowden

Fifth year

6-2/245

LS

28

Gavin Meyers

Fourth year

6-1/202

P

22

Jack Van Dyke

Fourth year

6-5/218

P

29

Nate Van Zelst

Third year

5-11/204

K

64

Duncan McKinley

Third year

6-2/230

LS

69

Zack Zei

Third year

6-2/220

LS

90

Nathanial Vakos

Second year

6-1/198

K

97

Gavin Lahm

Second year

6-0/223

K

SPRING CAMP STORY

Wisconsin's 15th and final spring camp practice focused heavily on special teams. With that, coaches and reporters got a long look at UW's specialists.

"Special teams are a big part of the football game," head coach Luke Fickell said at the conclusion of camp. "We don't do a ton of it during spring ball - we just do the fundamental work, some drill-work stuff and we don't get as deep into some of the schemes of KOR and kickoff, stuff like that.

"But I think on a day like this you just go out and let guys play. You get to see what guys can transition and take some of those fundamental things that you've done and actually in a situation go ahead and use those. Ultimately at the end of spring you still get to evaluate a competitive-spirit drive and a sense of urgency and effort level that is different."

Wisconsin appears to be set at kicker with Nathanial Vakos and Nate Van Zelst, as well as long snapper with Peter Bowden. But there are still big questions surrounding the punting game after up and down camps from both Jack Van Dyke and Gavin Meyers. UW is trying to replace multi-year starter Andy Vujnovich.

"I think today was a day for us to really evaluate kicking," Fickell said. "We wanted to see what kind of guys we have and what guys can handle some pressure. I'm a little bit concerned and we have to figure some things out probably in the punting situation. I know it's a tougher time when we don't get outside and we don't get to see those guys have an opportunity to punt the ball and for us to return it as well. So I think first and foremost, where are we at kicking-wise?"

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Badgers add a punter through the portal this spring or summer. Some options for Wisconsin include Sam Vander Haar, Ethan Baxter and Tom Snee, among others.

In the return game, Chimere Dike and Will Pauling, among others, were used this spring.

_________________________________________________

