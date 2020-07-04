 Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-04 08:22:30 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Bigs

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

How did Wisconsin's basketball roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

Today, we conclude with a breakdown of the bigs (power forwards and centers). As always, it starts with recruiting.

Note: Players at Wisconsin are not locked into a specific position. BadgerBlitz.com examined the guards and wings earlier this week.

Nathan Reuvers has been a key contributor for Wisconsin the past two seasons.
Nathan Reuvers has been a key contributor for Wisconsin the past two seasons. (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)
Wisconsin's Bigs (PF/C) Recruiting Since 2016
YEAR PLAYER STARS CURRENT

2017

Nathan Reuvers

Wisconsin

2018

Taylor Currie

Transfer/Akron

2018

*Joe Hedstrom

Wisconsin

2020

Ben Carlson

Wisconsin

2020

Steven Crowl

Wisconsin

*Accepted a "four-for-five" scholarship agreement at Wisconsin

The History

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}