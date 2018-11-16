All-Out Blitz: Purdue
PROGRAM QUICK FACTS
Head Coach: Jeff Brohm
2nd year at Purdue -- 12-11 (8-8 Big Ten)
Purdue All-Time Record: 613–565–48 (.520)
2017 Record: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
2018 Record: 5-5 (4-3)
Rankings: NR (CFP) / NR (AP) / NR (Coaches)
Series vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin leads, 48-29-8
In West Lafayette: Wisconsin leads, 21-17-3
WHEN PURDUE HAS THE BALL
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news