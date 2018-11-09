Ticker
All-Out Blitz: Penn State

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

Welcome to BadgerBlitz.com's All-Out Blitz, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. Penn State is up next, and our preview is included below.

Getty Images

PROGRAM QUICK FACTS

Head Coach: James Franklin

5th year at Penn State -- 42-20 (24-16 Big Ten)

Penn State All-Time Record: 884–389–42 (.688)

2017 Record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

2018 Record: 6-3 (3-3)

Rankings: No. 20 (CFP) / No. 21 (AP) / No. 20 (Coaches)

Series vs. Wisconsin: Tied, 9-9

In State College: Penn State leads, 4-3

WHEN PENN STATE HAS THE BALL

