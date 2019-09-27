News More News
All-Out Blitz: Northwestern Wildcats

BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. After starting Big Ten play with a resounding win, we look at what awaits Paul Chryst and the No. 8 Badgers with the Northwestern Wildcats.

QUICK PROGRAM FACTS

Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (14th year), 97-72 overall in his tenure

Location: Evanston, Ill.

2018 Record: 9-5, 8-1 Big Ten; Big Ten West division champions

2019 Record: 1-2 overall , 0-1 Big Ten

Rankings: N/A

Series vs. Wisconsin: 36-59-5

In Madison: 15-27-2

WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS
WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade NORTHWESTERN 2019 PFF Grade

DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk

55.0

LT -- Rashawn Slater

79.2

NT -- Keeanu Benton*

70.6

LG -- Nik Urban

54.1

DE -- Garrett Rand

60.1

C -- Jared Thomas

54.2

OLB -- Zack Baun

90.6

RG -- Sam Gerak

55.5

ILB -- Chris Orr

80.8

RT -- Gunnar Vogel

64.3

ILB -- Jack Sanborn

78.9

QB -- Hunter Johnson

60.5

OLB -- Noah Burks

56.2

RB -- Isaiah Bowser/Drake Anderson

68.4/75.3

CB -- Faion Hicks

69.6

WR -- Kyrie McGowan

61.2

SS -- Collin Wilder/Reggie Pearson**

87.4/57.3

WR -- Riley Lees

52.1

FS -- Tyler Mais/Eric Burrell**

66.0/60.8

FB -- Bennett Skowronek

61.6

CB -- Deron Harrell

60.8

SB -- Charlie Mangieri

50.4
*Bryson Williams ruled out ; **Pearson and Burrell must sit for first half due to targeting penalties against Michigan last week

Northwestern's offense has struggled early this year. Among the other FBS programs, coordinator Mick McCall's unit ranks poorly in most categories:

*Total offense: 121st (305.3 yards per game)

*Rushing offense: 64th (169.3 yards per game)

*Passing offense: 123rd (136.0 yards per game)

*Team passing efficiency: 130th (that's last in nation, 77.05 rating)

*Scoring offense: 128th (15.7 points per contest)

The one positive sign for this Wildcats' offense has come from running back Drake Anderson, who has rushed for 237 yards on 5.3 yards per carry through three games. Against now-No. 25 Michigan State last week, the redshirt freshman rushed for 91 yards on 17 carries with a late fourth quarter touchdown.

For what it's worth, Wisconsin's defense ranks first in the nation in rushing yards allowed (27.0 per game).

On the flip side, former five-star Clemson signee Hunter Johnson has completed just over 48.5 percent of his passes for 308 yards with one touchdown pass to four interceptions. Outside of wide receiver Bennett Skowronek (12 catches, 141 yards, zero touchdowns), no other Northwestern player has over 10 receptions in the program's 1-2 start.

It will be worth watching if NU attempts to attack through the air during the first half, as Wisconsin will be without starters Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson for the first and second quarters due to being assessed targeting penalties last week. Expect Houston transfer Collin Wilder, along with Tyler Mais and John Torchio -- all either former or current walk-ons -- to step up. Junior safety Madison Cone (left leg) remains questionable for Saturday's game.

On the flip side, NU has coughed up the ball eight times this season (six interceptions, two fumbles). For Wisconsin. Jim Leonhard's unit has forced eight takeaways (five interceptions, three fumble recoveries).

WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS
WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade NORTHWESTERN 2019 PFF Grade

LT -- Cole Van Lanen

77.5

DE -- Joe Gaziano

84.7

LG -- Jason Erdmann OR Kayden Lyles

59.7/58.1

DT -- Alex Miller

83.8

C -- Tyler Biadasz

61.7

DT -- Trevor Kent

68.4

RG -- Josh Seltzner OR Kayden Lyles

61.8/58.1

DE -- Samdup Miller

82.6

RT -- Logan Bruss

64.4

"Will" LB -- Blake Gallagher

52.5

QB -- Jack Coan

76.5

"Mike" LB -- Paddy Fisher

75.9

RB -- Jonathan Taylor

90.5

"Sam" LB -- Chris Bergin

65.8

FB -- John Chenal

76.8

S -- J.R. Pace

67.8

WR -- A.J. Taylor

68.3

S -- Travis Whillock

75.0

WR -- Kendric Pryor

73.7

CB -- Greg Newsome II

61.7

TE -- Jake Ferguson

60.8

CB -- A.J. Hampton OR Cam Ruiz

48.2/55.7

Northwestern's defense has bottled up Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor the past two seasons, and this season, the Wildcats have given up an average of 150.3 yards on the ground per contest (73rd in the nation).

Overall, the team has allowed just 344 yards per game to opposing offenses, good for 48th in the nation.

Wisconsin's offensive line will have to contend with senior defensive lineman Joe Gaziano, who has racked up 14 tackles, 3.5 for loss, along with 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Wilder's former teammates at Katy High School in Texas -- safety Travis Whillock and "Mike" linebacker Paddy Fisher -- contribute heavily to coordinator Mike Hankwitz's unit. The duo rank second and third on the team in tackles (24 and 23, respectively). Fisher has the team's lone interception of the 2019 season.

In the defensive backfield, cornerback Greg Newsome II leads the team with seven pass breakups. Junior defensive back J.R. Pace ranks tied for fifth on the team in tackles with Gaziano (14).

