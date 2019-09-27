BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. After starting Big Ten play with a resounding win, we look at what awaits Paul Chryst and the No. 8 Badgers with the Northwestern Wildcats.

Northwestern's offense has struggled early this year. Among the other FBS programs, coordinator Mick McCall's unit ranks poorly in most categories:

*Total offense: 121st (305.3 yards per game)

*Rushing offense: 64th (169.3 yards per game)

*Passing offense: 123rd (136.0 yards per game)

*Team passing efficiency: 130th (that's last in nation, 77.05 rating)

*Scoring offense: 128th (15.7 points per contest)

The one positive sign for this Wildcats' offense has come from running back Drake Anderson, who has rushed for 237 yards on 5.3 yards per carry through three games. Against now-No. 25 Michigan State last week, the redshirt freshman rushed for 91 yards on 17 carries with a late fourth quarter touchdown.

For what it's worth, Wisconsin's defense ranks first in the nation in rushing yards allowed (27.0 per game).

On the flip side, former five-star Clemson signee Hunter Johnson has completed just over 48.5 percent of his passes for 308 yards with one touchdown pass to four interceptions. Outside of wide receiver Bennett Skowronek (12 catches, 141 yards, zero touchdowns), no other Northwestern player has over 10 receptions in the program's 1-2 start.

It will be worth watching if NU attempts to attack through the air during the first half, as Wisconsin will be without starters Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson for the first and second quarters due to being assessed targeting penalties last week. Expect Houston transfer Collin Wilder, along with Tyler Mais and John Torchio -- all either former or current walk-ons -- to step up. Junior safety Madison Cone (left leg) remains questionable for Saturday's game.

On the flip side, NU has coughed up the ball eight times this season (six interceptions, two fumbles). For Wisconsin. Jim Leonhard's unit has forced eight takeaways (five interceptions, three fumble recoveries).