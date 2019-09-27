All-Out Blitz: Northwestern Wildcats
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. After starting Big Ten play with a resounding win, we look at what awaits Paul Chryst and the No. 8 Badgers with the Northwestern Wildcats.
QUICK PROGRAM FACTS
Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (14th year), 97-72 overall in his tenure
Location: Evanston, Ill.
2018 Record: 9-5, 8-1 Big Ten; Big Ten West division champions
2019 Record: 1-2 overall , 0-1 Big Ten
Rankings: N/A
Series vs. Wisconsin: 36-59-5
In Madison: 15-27-2
WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|NORTHWESTERN
|2019 PFF Grade
|
DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk
|
55.0
|
LT -- Rashawn Slater
|
79.2
|
NT -- Keeanu Benton*
|
70.6
|
LG -- Nik Urban
|
54.1
|
DE -- Garrett Rand
|
60.1
|
C -- Jared Thomas
|
54.2
|
OLB -- Zack Baun
|
90.6
|
RG -- Sam Gerak
|
55.5
|
ILB -- Chris Orr
|
80.8
|
RT -- Gunnar Vogel
|
64.3
|
ILB -- Jack Sanborn
|
78.9
|
QB -- Hunter Johnson
|
60.5
|
OLB -- Noah Burks
|
56.2
|
RB -- Isaiah Bowser/Drake Anderson
|
68.4/75.3
|
CB -- Faion Hicks
|
69.6
|
WR -- Kyrie McGowan
|
61.2
|
SS -- Collin Wilder/Reggie Pearson**
|
87.4/57.3
|
WR -- Riley Lees
|
52.1
|
FS -- Tyler Mais/Eric Burrell**
|
66.0/60.8
|
FB -- Bennett Skowronek
|
61.6
|
CB -- Deron Harrell
|
60.8
|
SB -- Charlie Mangieri
|
50.4
Northwestern's offense has struggled early this year. Among the other FBS programs, coordinator Mick McCall's unit ranks poorly in most categories:
*Total offense: 121st (305.3 yards per game)
*Rushing offense: 64th (169.3 yards per game)
*Passing offense: 123rd (136.0 yards per game)
*Team passing efficiency: 130th (that's last in nation, 77.05 rating)
*Scoring offense: 128th (15.7 points per contest)
The one positive sign for this Wildcats' offense has come from running back Drake Anderson, who has rushed for 237 yards on 5.3 yards per carry through three games. Against now-No. 25 Michigan State last week, the redshirt freshman rushed for 91 yards on 17 carries with a late fourth quarter touchdown.
For what it's worth, Wisconsin's defense ranks first in the nation in rushing yards allowed (27.0 per game).
On the flip side, former five-star Clemson signee Hunter Johnson has completed just over 48.5 percent of his passes for 308 yards with one touchdown pass to four interceptions. Outside of wide receiver Bennett Skowronek (12 catches, 141 yards, zero touchdowns), no other Northwestern player has over 10 receptions in the program's 1-2 start.
It will be worth watching if NU attempts to attack through the air during the first half, as Wisconsin will be without starters Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson for the first and second quarters due to being assessed targeting penalties last week. Expect Houston transfer Collin Wilder, along with Tyler Mais and John Torchio -- all either former or current walk-ons -- to step up. Junior safety Madison Cone (left leg) remains questionable for Saturday's game.
On the flip side, NU has coughed up the ball eight times this season (six interceptions, two fumbles). For Wisconsin. Jim Leonhard's unit has forced eight takeaways (five interceptions, three fumble recoveries).
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|NORTHWESTERN
|2019 PFF Grade
|
LT -- Cole Van Lanen
|
77.5
|
DE -- Joe Gaziano
|
84.7
|
LG -- Jason Erdmann OR Kayden Lyles
|
59.7/58.1
|
DT -- Alex Miller
|
83.8
|
C -- Tyler Biadasz
|
61.7
|
DT -- Trevor Kent
|
68.4
|
RG -- Josh Seltzner OR Kayden Lyles
|
61.8/58.1
|
DE -- Samdup Miller
|
82.6
|
RT -- Logan Bruss
|
64.4
|
"Will" LB -- Blake Gallagher
|
52.5
|
QB -- Jack Coan
|
76.5
|
"Mike" LB -- Paddy Fisher
|
75.9
|
RB -- Jonathan Taylor
|
90.5
|
"Sam" LB -- Chris Bergin
|
65.8
|
FB -- John Chenal
|
76.8
|
S -- J.R. Pace
|
67.8
|
WR -- A.J. Taylor
|
68.3
|
S -- Travis Whillock
|
75.0
|
WR -- Kendric Pryor
|
73.7
|
CB -- Greg Newsome II
|
61.7
|
TE -- Jake Ferguson
|
60.8
|
CB -- A.J. Hampton OR Cam Ruiz
|
48.2/55.7
Northwestern's defense has bottled up Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor the past two seasons, and this season, the Wildcats have given up an average of 150.3 yards on the ground per contest (73rd in the nation).
Overall, the team has allowed just 344 yards per game to opposing offenses, good for 48th in the nation.
Wisconsin's offensive line will have to contend with senior defensive lineman Joe Gaziano, who has racked up 14 tackles, 3.5 for loss, along with 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Wilder's former teammates at Katy High School in Texas -- safety Travis Whillock and "Mike" linebacker Paddy Fisher -- contribute heavily to coordinator Mike Hankwitz's unit. The duo rank second and third on the team in tackles (24 and 23, respectively). Fisher has the team's lone interception of the 2019 season.
In the defensive backfield, cornerback Greg Newsome II leads the team with seven pass breakups. Junior defensive back J.R. Pace ranks tied for fifth on the team in tackles with Gaziano (14).