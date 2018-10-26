All-Out Blitz: Northwestern
Welcome to BadgerBlitz.com's All-Out Blitz, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. Northwestern is up next, and our preview is included below.
PROGRAM QUICK FACTS
Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald
13th year at Northwestern -- 91-68 (52-51 Big Ten)
Northwestern All-Time Record: 602–585–50 (.507)
2017 Record: 10-3 (7-2 Big Ten)
2018 Record: 4-3 (4-1)
Rankings: NR (AP) / NR (Coaches)
Series vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin leads, 59-35-5
In Evanston: Wisconsin leads, 29-18-1
WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL
