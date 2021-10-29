All-Out Blitz: No. 9 Iowa vs. Wisconsin
Will No. 9 Iowa provide a scare for Wisconsin this Halloween weekend in Madison? This promises to be yet another physical battle between the two Big Ten West rivals with the Heartland Trophy (and more) at stake.
BadgerBlitz.com presents its "All-Out Blitz," highlighting key matchups on both sides of the ball when UW (4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) and Iowa (6-1, 3-1) clash on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).
WHEN IOWA HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Iowa
|2021 PFF Grade
|
DE - Matt Henningsen
|
78.6
|
LT - Mason Richman
|
62.9
|
NT - Keeanu Benton
|
67.5
|
LG - Kyler Schott
|
71.8
|
DE - Isaiah Mullens
|
76.4
|
C - Tyler Linderbaum
|
93.1
|
OLB - Nick Herbig
|
73.3
|
RG - Connor Colby
|
77.1
|
ILB - Leo Chenal
|
91.7
|
RT - Nick DeJong
|
59.3
|
ILB - Jack Sanborn
|
85.0
|
QB - Spencer Petras
|
79.0
|
OLB - Noah Burks
|
69.8
|
RB - Tyler Goodson
|
70.9
|
CB - Caesar Williams
|
75.4
|
FB - Monte Pottebaum
|
65.9
|
S - Scott Nelson
|
64.4
|
WR - Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|
53.8
|
S - Collin Wilder
|
74.1
|
WR - Nico Ragaini
|
62.9
|
CB - Faion Hicks
|
53.1
|
TE - Sam LaPorta
|
68.9
Wisconsin's defense will take on an Iowa team that like its own offense, wants to establish the ground game. UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard highlighted the differences between the challenges Purdue and Iowa present earlier this week.
“Huge change in how they try to attack," Leonhard said on Monday. "Purdue is very much rhythm, timing, get everybody in the routes, put a lot on the quarterback. Whereas Iowa is more run, play action, naked [bootlegs]. The schemes change. They'll still get to some of their quick game and work the vertical passing game, but so much more works off of the run game, whereas Purdue, some of their elements and a lot of the ones they ended up having success with were off run action and things like that. But it wasn't their go to. It's not what they do play in, play out, so definitely different.
“These guys [are] using multiple tight ends and fullback, putting him back on the field. So different approach, different spacing, a lot of different concepts in the pass game, but similar to what we see on a day-to-day basis from our offense so that definitely helps when you get into a week like this.”
Though it averages 28 points per game entering the divisional contests, Iowa ranks 103rd in the nation in rushing yards per game (116.6). Wisconsin leads the nation in rush defense, giving up only 53.3 yards per contest on only 1.9 yards per carry. The Hawkeyes have gained just 3.1 yards per attempt through seven outings.
Junior Tyler Goodson (136 carries, 586 yards, 4.3 yards per carry, five touchdowns) will be the main Hawkeyes back to watch on Saturday.
“He's got the experience, and I think this is the third year now that I'll be playing against him," inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said of Goodson on Monday. "Not only does he have the experience, but he'll run behind his pads. He knows how to run behind his pads, but he’s also so versatile and so shifty that you watch him on film, he makes guys miss in space, makes guys miss in the hole.
"When he understands the scheme so well now, because of his experience, that when he's hitting the line of scrimmage, he's going full speed. He knows where he wants to go."
The big name on the offensive line, and offense in general, is All-American center Tyler Linderbaum. The All-Big Ten honoree has started 28 consecutive games, according to Iowa's game notes, and he sits as the main fixture on that Iowa front.
“Obviously, he's getting a lot of hype, and it's much deserved," Leonhard said. "He's as good as there is in the country playing offensive line, and you see him win with physicality. You see him with the quickness, you see the communication and kind of how he manages the rest of that offensive line. Extremely impressive, and he's done it for a long time.
“So we know him. We understand the challenge we're up against. He makes guys around him better. There's no question about that, and you see that play in and play out, and pretty impressive with what he's been able to do up front this year. It's fun to watch. It's not fun to scheme against, right? It's good football, very high-level football, so tip of the cap to him. He's doing a great job.”
Quarterback Spencer Petras (59.5% completion percentage, 1,333 yards, nine touchdowns, six interceptions) leads an Iowa passing attack averaging nearly 195 yards per game through the air. Tight end Sam LaPorta leads the team in catches (28 receptions, 332 yards, two touchdowns), but Goodson also has reeled in 18 receptions for 178 yards and a score. Wide receiver Nico Ragaini (17 catches, 234 yards, one touchdown) will also be another target for Wisconsin to contain.
Though giving up some big chunk plays here and there, Wisconsin only allows 169.7 passing yards per contest -- good for tenth in the FBS and second in the Big Ten. Opponents have found their way into Iowa's backfield for 18 sacks on the season, which could bode well for a UW pass rushing attack that registered six against Purdue last weekend.
Inside linebacker Leo Chenal (five sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss) recorded a career-high 3.5 sacks against the Boilermakers. It will be worth watching just how he, fellow inside linebacker Jack Sanborn (1.5, 7.5), outside linebacker Nick Herbig (3.5, 5.5) and defensive linemen Matt Henningsen (two, four) and Keeanu Benton (0.5, 2.5) create pressure.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Iowa
|2021 PFF Grade
|
LT - Tyler Beach
|
69.2
|
DE - John Waggoner
|
60.8
|
LG - Josh Seltzner
|
80.2
|
DT - Noah Shannon
|
76.5
|
C - Joe Tippmann
|
85.1
|
DT - Logan Lee
|
66.8
|
RG - Jack Nelson
|
66.4
|
DE - Zach VanValkenberg
|
79.6
|
RT - Logan Bruss
|
75.0
|
Cash/Leo - Dane Belton
|
76.1
|
QB - Graham Mertz
|
55.1
|
MLB - Jack Campbell
|
73.9
|
RB - Chez Mellusi
|
66.1
|
WLB - Seth Benson
|
65.5
|
FB - John Chenal
|
70.2
|
CB - Matt Hankins
|
86.2
|
WR - Danny Davis
|
70.2
|
S - Kaevon Merriweather
|
66.7
|
WR - Kendric Pryor
|
66.8
|
S - Jack Koerner
|
67.0
|
TE - Jake Ferguson
|
80.2
|
CB - Terry Roberts
|
64.8
Iowa's defense ranks among the nation's best in a few categories. It allows just 14.6 points per game, tied for third in the FBS. It has also held opponents to just 89.7 rushing yards per game, good for seventh in the country. Those who have faced Phil Parker's unit have only gained 2.7 yards per carry.
"They're just really well coached," Wisconsin right tackle Logan Bruss said on Monday. "They play fast, and it's really disciplined, well-coached guys. You gotta be on your A-game with technique and assignments to have success against them."
Names to watch in the front seven include a pair of linebackers in Jack Campbell (67 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four pass breakups, three quarterback hurries) and Seth Benson (50 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, five quarterback hurries).
Wisconsin's starting five up front with also need to halt an Iowa defensive line that has utilized Zach VanValkenburg (24 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries) and Lukas Van Ness (15 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks) this season. The Hawkeyes have held opponents to converting on third downs 37.4% of the time, and the unit as a whole has produced 15 sacks through seven contests. Former walk-on defensive end Joe Evans has three of those sacks.
That said, UW has found its rushing attack in the last three games. Overall, the Badgers have averaged 218.9 yards per contest, good for second in the Big Ten and 19th in the FBS. Tailbacks Chez Mellusi (692 yards, 5.0 yards per carry, four touchdowns) and Braelon Allen (428, 7.4, five) have made key plays behind a line that has consistently opened holes recently.
Another major key to the game comes in the turnover category. Iowa has created 16 interceptions this season, on way to 21 total takeaways heading into Saturday's matchup.
"I think it's a veteran group," Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz said on Monday. "They're great with communication and playing together, playing off each other, and showing something pre-snap and then rotating out of it post-snap. We get a lot of guys in the post-snap area when they think they see a look, and it's not that look.
"But I'd say it's a veteran group. They play together and they play really well off each other, so it's good when you have a defense with a lot of veterans out there."
The Hawkeyes have capitalized, scoring 68 points off of those sudden change opportunities. However, Iowa will not have standout cornerback Riley Moss on Saturday. The defensive back leads the team in interceptions (four), taking back two picks for touchdowns.
Cornerback Matt Hankins (25 tackles, three interceptions) and safety Jack Koerner (42 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups) have helped the Hawkeyes rack up a top-5 ranking in the country in pass efficiency defense (101.7).
Wisconsin currently ranks 123rd in the FBS in passing yards per game (146.0) and 125th in passing efficiency (102.9). Mertz has completed 55.9% of his throws for 945 yards with two touchdowns to seven interceptions.
