All-Out Blitz: No. 9 Iowa vs. Wisconsin

BadgerBlitz.com presents its "All-Out Blitz," highlighting key matchups on both sides of the ball when UW (4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) and Iowa (6-1, 3-1) clash on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).

Will No. 9 Iowa provide a scare for Wisconsin this Halloween weekend in Madison? This promises to be yet another physical battle between the two Big Ten West rivals with the Heartland Trophy (and more) at stake.

Wisconsin's defense will take on an Iowa team that like its own offense, wants to establish the ground game. UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard highlighted the differences between the challenges Purdue and Iowa present earlier this week.

“Huge change in how they try to attack," Leonhard said on Monday. "Purdue is very much rhythm, timing, get everybody in the routes, put a lot on the quarterback. Whereas Iowa is more run, play action, naked [bootlegs]. The schemes change. They'll still get to some of their quick game and work the vertical passing game, but so much more works off of the run game, whereas Purdue, some of their elements and a lot of the ones they ended up having success with were off run action and things like that. But it wasn't their go to. It's not what they do play in, play out, so definitely different.

“These guys [are] using multiple tight ends and fullback, putting him back on the field. So different approach, different spacing, a lot of different concepts in the pass game, but similar to what we see on a day-to-day basis from our offense so that definitely helps when you get into a week like this.”

Though it averages 28 points per game entering the divisional contests, Iowa ranks 103rd in the nation in rushing yards per game (116.6). Wisconsin leads the nation in rush defense, giving up only 53.3 yards per contest on only 1.9 yards per carry. The Hawkeyes have gained just 3.1 yards per attempt through seven outings.

Junior Tyler Goodson (136 carries, 586 yards, 4.3 yards per carry, five touchdowns) will be the main Hawkeyes back to watch on Saturday.

“He's got the experience, and I think this is the third year now that I'll be playing against him," inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said of Goodson on Monday. "Not only does he have the experience, but he'll run behind his pads. He knows how to run behind his pads, but he’s also so versatile and so shifty that you watch him on film, he makes guys miss in space, makes guys miss in the hole.

"When he understands the scheme so well now, because of his experience, that when he's hitting the line of scrimmage, he's going full speed. He knows where he wants to go."

The big name on the offensive line, and offense in general, is All-American center Tyler Linderbaum. The All-Big Ten honoree has started 28 consecutive games, according to Iowa's game notes, and he sits as the main fixture on that Iowa front.

“Obviously, he's getting a lot of hype, and it's much deserved," Leonhard said. "He's as good as there is in the country playing offensive line, and you see him win with physicality. You see him with the quickness, you see the communication and kind of how he manages the rest of that offensive line. Extremely impressive, and he's done it for a long time.

“So we know him. We understand the challenge we're up against. He makes guys around him better. There's no question about that, and you see that play in and play out, and pretty impressive with what he's been able to do up front this year. It's fun to watch. It's not fun to scheme against, right? It's good football, very high-level football, so tip of the cap to him. He's doing a great job.”

Quarterback Spencer Petras (59.5% completion percentage, 1,333 yards, nine touchdowns, six interceptions) leads an Iowa passing attack averaging nearly 195 yards per game through the air. Tight end Sam LaPorta leads the team in catches (28 receptions, 332 yards, two touchdowns), but Goodson also has reeled in 18 receptions for 178 yards and a score. Wide receiver Nico Ragaini (17 catches, 234 yards, one touchdown) will also be another target for Wisconsin to contain.

Though giving up some big chunk plays here and there, Wisconsin only allows 169.7 passing yards per contest -- good for tenth in the FBS and second in the Big Ten. Opponents have found their way into Iowa's backfield for 18 sacks on the season, which could bode well for a UW pass rushing attack that registered six against Purdue last weekend.

Inside linebacker Leo Chenal (five sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss) recorded a career-high 3.5 sacks against the Boilermakers. It will be worth watching just how he, fellow inside linebacker Jack Sanborn (1.5, 7.5), outside linebacker Nick Herbig (3.5, 5.5) and defensive linemen Matt Henningsen (two, four) and Keeanu Benton (0.5, 2.5) create pressure.