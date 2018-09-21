Ticker
football

All-Out Blitz: Iowa

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

Welcome to BadgerBlitz.com's All-Out Blitz, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. Iowa is up next, and our preview is included below.

USA Today Sports

PROGRAM QUICK FACTS

Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz

20th year at Iowa -- 146-97 (86-68 Big Ten)

Iowa All-Time Record: 644–553–39 (.537)

2017 Record: 8-5 (4-5)

2018 Record: 3-0 (0-0)

Rankings: RV (AP) / RV (Coaches)

Series vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin leads, 46–43–2

In Iowa City: Iowa leads, 24-19-1

WHEN IOWA HAS THE BALL

