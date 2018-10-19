All-Out Blitz: Illinois
Welcome to BadgerBlitz.com's All-Out Blitz, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. Illinois is up next, and our preview is included below.
PROGRAM QUICK FACTS
Head Coach: Lovie Smith
3rd year at Illinois -- 8-22 (3-18 Big Ten)
Illinois All-Time Record: 602–585–50 (.507)
2017 Record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten)
2018 Record: 3-3 (1-2)
Rankings: NR (AP) / NR (Coaches)
Series vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin leads, 41-36-7
In Madison: Wisconsin leads, 22-16-4
WHEN ILLINOIS HAS THE BALL
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news