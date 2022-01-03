All-American LB Leo Chenal is headed to the NFL after three seasons at UW

Monday evening, junior Leo Chenal announced his decision to enter the 2022 NFL Draft after three season in Madison. The 6-foot-2, 261-pound inside linebacker joined Jack Sanborn , a three-year starter who is also leaving for the professional ranks.

Assistant coach Bob Bostad will have to replace both of his starting inside linebackers from the 2021 season.

Chenal, who was named the Big Ten's Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year, played in 11 of Wisconsin's 13 games in 2021. He led the program in tackles (115), tackles for loss (18.5) and quarterback hurries (five). His Pro Football Focus grade of 90.7 was also tops on UW's defense.

"There are a lot of factors that go into the decision," Chenal said prior to Wisconsin's bowl game against Arizona State. "Right now, I just want to focus as much as I can on the bowl game. I want to send off the seniors on a high note. That's mainly my focus right now. There's always time to think about the possibilities of the future, but right now, the main focus is the bowl game.

"From my family, from the coaches, from my teammates, certain individuals. It's all about just knowing as much as I can."

An All-American pick by multiple publications, Chenal knows he needs to improve in pass coverage at the next level.

"Definitely, if you're looking at production-wise, it was a pretty bad year for me in coverage," Chenal said. "It's always something you got to look at not only your strengths to improve on, but you got to look at your weaknesses.

"Staying another year would help with that, and you got to look and weigh everything and that is part of it, and there's always stuff I can work on.”

With Chenal and Sanborn leaving the program, the Badgers will likely turn to Tatum Grass, Jordan Turner and Maema Njongmeta as potential starters at middle linebacker in 2022.