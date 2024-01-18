Kalen DeBoer is making another addition to his coaching staff at Alabama. According to multiple reports, the Crimson Tide is expected to hire Colin Hitschler, who spent the past season serving as Wisconsin’s safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator.

Hitschler’s role at Alabama has not been announced. He has spent the majority of his career coaching safeties, including a stint at South Alabma where he worked alongside newly-hired Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.

Before joining Wisconsin last year, Hitschler worked at Cincinnati from 2018-22, beginning as a defensive quality control coach (2018) before moving to a defensive analyst (2019). He started coaching safeties for the Bearcats in 2020 and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2022.

Hitschler worked at South Alabama from 2014-17, working as a graduate assistant (2014) before moving to director of football operations (2015-16) and later safeties coach (2017). During his final two seasons, he worked with Wommack, who was the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at the time.

Hitschler began his coaching career as a training camp assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009. He then served as a player personal assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010.

His first venture into college coaching came as the co-special teams coordinator/defensive line coach at Salve Regina University. From there he coached special teams and defensive backs at Widener University.