MADISON — For the second year in a row, Wisconsin's starting quarterback appears likely to come by way of the transfer portal. A year ago, it was former Oklahoma and SMU gunslinger Tanner Mordecai who pledged to the Badgers in the offseason. On Dec. 12, the Badgers landed Tyler Van Dyke, a former three-year starter at quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes. Van Dyke will compete with Braedyn Locke, Nick Evers and others for snaps this offseason, but his experience has him primed to pounce on the starting role. Van Dyke's transfer will be one of the biggest — and most talked-about — moves Wisconsin makes this offseason. BadgerBlitz.com spoke to Marcus Benjamin (@BenjaminRivals on X) of Canes County to discuss Van Dyke's career and what he could bring to the Badgers.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke spent three seasons as the starter in Coral Gables. (Sam Navarro/USAToday)

Van Dyke had his struggles in 2023, which ultimately led to him getting benched after the NC State game. What were the quarterback’s main issues this season?

Benjamin: Van Dyke had difficulty taking care of the football. Many of his interceptions were a result of him trying to force the football into windows that weren’t there. By his own account he overthought in the pocket instead of just relying on his own natural quarterbacking abilities. He tended to lock-in on one receiver and stared down his targets. Also, he often was not decisive enough in running the football. Miami boasted one of the best offensive lines last season as he was rarely sacked or hurried, but when the opportunity presented itself for him to scramble, it often resulted in a negative play. Of note, he was dealing with a hand and leg injuries that hindered his development.

On the flip side, where does Van Dyke excel as a passer?

Benjamin: Van Dyke has the physical tools to be successful. He has one of the strongest arms in college football and can be accurate if the right play is dialed up.

He was a three-year starter in Coral Gables — through the ups and downs, what’s remained consistent with Van Dyke?

Benjamin: Van Dyke throws an accurate deep ball and has the ability to make every pass at a high level on the route tree.

Do you imagine he hit his ceiling in 2021, or does Van Dyke still have room to grow as a signal-caller?

Benjamin: I believe 2021 was indeed his ceiling. Defenses learned how to play against him afterward, dropping defenders in deep zones.

How do you expect the quarterback to perform in Phil Longo’s ‘air raid’ system, an offense predicated on timing and getting the ball to playmakers in space?