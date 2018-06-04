In today's analytics-heavy sports world, it always seems to be about the numbers. Up next in BadgerBlitz.com's preseason analysis are the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Number to Know: 1

That's how many scholarship quarterbacks remain on Minnesota's roster after news broke that junior college quarterback Victor Viramontes decided to transfer to Riverside (Calif.) City College. It was also confirmed Viramontes will switch positions to play middle linebacker in the hopes of landing another major college offer. The move was surprising, especially since the team's starting quarterback job is still up for grabs. However, an underwhelming spring performance by Viramontes, paired with the emergence of redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan and strong play from walk-on Zack Annexstad likely influenced Viramontes' decision. Now, the Gophers are left with close-to-nothing in terms of depth at the position. In fact, none of Minnesota's remaining quarterbacks have thrown a pass in a college game.

Number to Know: 10

That's how many members of Minnesota's offensive line will be true freshmen or redshirt freshmen in the fall. Although this may not look pleasant at first, especially with the team's underwhelming quarterback and wide receiver play in 2017, the offensive line could be the most well-rounded position group despite the lack of experience. If head coach PJ Fleck is looking for leadership, though, he should look no further than redshirt senior Donnell Greene (11 starts in 2017) and redshirt sophomore Conner Olson (12 starts in 2017).

In 2018, Minnesota should boast 18 offensive linemen on its roster. Unless these players take the necessary strides forward, then the unit's struggles will bring more concern than optimism.

Number to Know: 182.4

That's the number of yards Minnesota's rush offense averaged per game last season, ranked for third overall in the BIG Ten. The Gophers owned one of the more efficient rushing combinations in the conference last season, thanks to strong showings from Rodney Smith (977 yards, 3 TD) and Shannon Brooks (369 yards, 5 TD). However, it was recently announced that Brooks would miss the entire 2018 season after suffering a non-contact leg injury during winter conditioning. Thus, it will be up to Smith to carry most of the heavy-lifting unless a clear second option emerges before the fall.

Number to Know: 47 percent

That was Minnesota's completion percentage last season, which was the worst in the conference and 124th in the country. As previously highlighted, the key to securing the starting quarterback position at the University of Minnesota will be the player who completes the most forward passes efficiently. Eleven interceptions and nine touchdowns (2017 totals) will not help you win games in 2018, especially not against a BIG Ten scheudle.

Number to Know: 13

That's how many fourth-down conversions Minnesota tried last season. In fact, the team's conversion mark was the best in the conference (10-13) and significantly higher than the next-best team (Ohio State: 68.2 percent).

Opponents shouldn't expect this aggressive play-calling to fade in 2018, even though question marks continue to loom around the offense. Fleck has never been one to shy away from assertive calls, as his recent fourth-down mark at Minnesota and his 2016 conversion rate at Western Michigan (15-17) suggests.

Against Minnesota, teams finished with a 38 percent success rate on fourth down plays.