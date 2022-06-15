Wisconsin officially announced Mark D'Onofrio as its assistant coach last Friday.

Just hours later, D'Onfrio spent the day with one of the UW's top overall targets in the 2024 class, four-star inside linebacker Anthony Speca.

"I spent most of my time with Coach D'Onofrio, the new inside linebackers coach," Speca told BadgerBlitz.com. "He really emphasized that they want me there and they think I can be one of those All-American linebackers that Wisconsin has pumped out. I think it's been like seven since 2014.