3Cs: Wisconsin vs. Army

One of the nation's service academies will march into Madison this week for an interesting non-conference clash. Wisconsin (2-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) will host Jeff Monken and his Army Black Knights (4-1) under the lights of Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night (7 p.m. CT, BTN). BadgerBlitz.com presents its weekly "3Cs" series, as senior writers Jake Kocorowski and Benjamin Worgull and staff writer Raul Vasquez each present one thing they are curious, confident and concerned about heading into this weekend's matchup.

CURIOUS

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi leads the team in rushing through five games (477 yards on 96 carries) (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Kocorowski: I’m curious to see just if Wisconsin’s rushing attack can continue its positive performance from last week. UW ran over Illinois to the tune of 391 yards and two 100-yard backs in Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen. The line -- which kept with its starting five for most of the game until the end -- did not allow a tackle for loss or sack in the game. Can Wisconsin continue that trend against Army, who ranks third in the FBS in rush defense (61.2 yards per game allowed) entering Saturday night’s showdown? Black Knights’ opponents have only gained 2.7 yards per carry in five games. Then again, Army’s foes are a combined 8-22 heading into this week. The game will be won in the trenches on both sides of the ball with these respective offenses. Worgull: I am watching who is going to win the battle between the nation’s No.2 rushing offense and the nation’s top rushing defense. Army runs the ball a ton – 325 attempts in five games (65 per contest) and is averaging 318.2 yards per game. It’s a triple-option attack that has six players with at least 25 carries (three who are tailbacks) on the season and an offense that posses the ball for an average of 39 minutes, 46 seconds a game (tops in the country). After holding the Illini to 26 yards on 13 attempts last weekend, the Badgers are allowing just 41.4 yards per game and an average of 1.66 yards per rush. This will be a unique task for UW’s defense, which did some prep work for the Black Knights’ unique offense in the spring. How UW handles the misdirection and Army’s more agile offense line will be a big story of the game. Vasquez: I am going to zero in on Brady Schipper for this one. With Jalen Berger dismissed from the program and Isaac Guerendo questionable this week, Schipper could be in line to receive some snaps, albeit as the third-string back. The junior had tallied only 12 carries in his career, working as a reserve who had only seen the field as a fourth or fifth-string back coming into 2021. His impact on the final score will be minimal, but head coach Paul Chryst has shown he likes to use up to three backs. The play of Schipper can be something to monitor for the play of the backfield moving forward.

CONFIDENT

Kocorowski: I know Ben listed this in the “curious” category, but I’m feeling strongly confident in Wisconsin’s ability to shut down Army’s run game. Yes, the triple-option flexbone is different and will present challenges to Jim Leonhard’s unit. That being said, Ben already listed some impressive defensive stats for the Badgers. On top of that, UW has allowed just one 100-yard game to an opponent in this category all year. In four of the five contests, foes have accumulated 50 or under (in three of the five, 26 yards or under). I went bold in my “3-2-1” prediction with Wisconsin holding Army to under 100 yards rushing on Saturday night.. Might as well stick to my guns on that one. Worgull: Despite three public departures over the last couple months, I strongly believe the Wisconsin running game is in good hands long term with Chez Mellusi and Saturday’s emergence of Braelon Allen. Mellusi has been running hard all season and, with UW’s offensive line finally able to dominate a weaker opponent, Mellusi dazzled with 21 carries, 145 yards and a score to up his season average to 5.0 yards on his 96 carries. Allen – still only 17 years old – has been slowly building his confidence and the staff saw it shine with 131 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against the Illini. Mellusi is 5-11 and 204 pounds and Allen is 6-2 and 238, forming a great one-two punch with a lot of similarities and differences to give headaches to the defense. Losing Loyal Crawford (dismissal) and Antwan Roberts (transfer) before their careers started is unfortunate but not devastating. Seeing Jalen Berger – the team’s leading rusher in 2020 - get kicked off the team this week is disappointing but could be addition by subtraction. Bottom line is that Wisconsin will always develop great running backs and Saturday showed that Mellusi and Allen are the next two in line. Vasquez: Wisconsin’s biggest task on defense will be limiting Army on the ground, and I am confident that the linebackers will come to play and have themselves a day. UW has two of the best linebackers in college football in Nick Herbig and Jack Sanborn, and both have played up to their hype coming into the season. Herbig has been an absolute menace and made the sophomore jump Leonhard dreamed of. Herbig tallied a sack in each of the first three games, a tackle for loss in all but one game and is coming off a game vs Illinois in which he broke up three passes. On the inside, Sanborn is once again leading the team in tackles (28) and tackles for loss (six). With the responsibilities that the linebackers carry in the run game for a Wisconsin defense, look for the pair to dominate.

CONCERNED