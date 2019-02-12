MADISON, Wis. - The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers came up short in a 67-59 loss to No. 11 Michigan State on Tuesday at the Kohl Center, and BadgerBlitz.com's three big reasons for the loss are included below.

Darren Lee

BADGERS CAME UP EMPTY

Wisconsin made one field goal in its final eight possessions on Tuesday night in its 67-59 loss to No. 11 Michigan State. In addition, the game against the Spartans – the only meeting of the season between the teams -- was proof that with all that Ethan Happ contributes, the redshirt senior can’t do it all. Happ was 0-for-6 from the free-throw line and had five of his six turnovers in the second. Michigan State snapped Wisconsin’s six-game winning streak.

WINSTON WINS THE BATTLE

One facet of the game pitting two ranked teams against each other was the battle of the stars with Cassius Winston and Ethan Happ. Happ had team highs with 20 points and 12 rebounds in the setback to the Spartans. The redshirt senior reached the 2,000 point and 1,000 rebound milestones in his career, only the fourth player in Wisconsin program history to achieve that feat. Winston, a junior guard in contention for Big Ten and national player of the year accolades, scored a game-high 23 points and had six points and six assists for Michigan State.

SPARTANS SHOOT WELL FROM LONG-RANGE