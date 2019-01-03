MADISON, Wis. - The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 59-52 on Thursday night at the Kohl Center, falling to 2-1 in Big Ten play after they struggled to overcome a first half shooting slump. Below you'll find BadgerBlitz.com's 3-Point Shot - a quick rundown of why the Badgers lost to their border rivals for the first time since the 2014 season.

Darren Lee

1. The Badgers gave it their best, but they couldn't overcome a bad first half.

It's hard enough to win games with regularity in the Big Ten. But the Badgers made their game against Minnesota even tougher by having one of the worst first halves in recent program history. The Badgers managed just 14 points in the first half after shooting just 23.1 percent from the floor, including a 2-for-14 performance from the 3-point line. It wasn't that they were taking that many bad shots - the Badgers just couldn't get anything to fall. By the time the halftime buzzer sounded UW had finished two prolonged scoreless streaks - one that lasted 9:04 and another one that lasted for the final four minutes of the first half, which allowed Minnesota to take a 29-14 lead in to the locker room. The Badgers did rally in the second half by shooting 63.6 percent from the floor after halftime, and even cut Minnesota's lead down to just two points with just over two minutes left in the game. But a series of Wisconsin turnovers and some poor free throw shooting in the waning minutes of the game sealed up the win for the Gophers and prevented the Badgers from overcoming their 15-point halftime deficit.

2. The Badgers missed D'Mitrik Trice's outside shot.

Nobody should have expected sophomore point guard D'Mitrik Trice to continue shooting above 50 percent on his 3-point shots for the whole season, but Trice has had trouble breaking out of a multi-game shooting slump - and it cost them on Thursday night. Trice was just 1-for-4 on his 3-point shots in the first half and finished the game 3-for-10 from the floor as a whole. Trice's 3-point shooting has been sliding a bit since Wisconsin's loss to Marquette in early December - including tonight's game he has made just 4 of 17 shots from the outside over Wisconsin's last three games.

3. Stopping Minnesota's Jordan Murphy wasn't enough.

The Gophers boast one of the Big Ten's best big men in forward Jordan Murphy, but for the most part they were able to hold him in check. Murphy finished the game with just five points on 2-for-8 shooting from the floor with 11 rebounds - thanks in large part to some nice defensive work by Ethan Happ and Nate Reuvers in the post. The problem was that Minnesota's Amir Coffey made up for Murphy's off night - the junior guard led all scorers with 21 points and made 7 of his 14 shots from the floor in the game.

Up Next

The Badgers will travel to State College on for a road game against Penn State this Sunday, with tip off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST.