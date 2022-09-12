BadgerBlitz.com brings back our 3-2-1 feature to look back at three takeaways from the past week, two questions heading into the next game and one bold prediction for the Week 3 contest against New Mexico State.

Wisconsin's season hit a road bump Saturday after an excruciating 17-14 loss to Washington State, a contest in which the Badgers had every chance to win.

Wisconsin's remade offensive line - which features a new name at all but one position - was out of sorts all afternoon against Washington State.

The opening script on offense was a familiar one, with Bobby Engram turning to the run game for five of the first seven plays, including six of the first seven first downs (more on that later). On the ground, Braelon Allen took his first seven carries for a total of seven yards.

The group also accounted for five penalties on the night, which brought the offense back 56 yards. Center Joe Tippman was called for holding on two separate occasions, Logan Brown was tagged for one of his own, Michael Furtney was called for a chop block and Jack Nelson was flagged with hands to the face.

Three of the penalties negated plays that would have gone for three first downs and 53 total yards.

"That's hard when you get called back after a big run. We always keep a good mindset, but it's obviously hurting a drive," senior left guard Tyler Beach said after the game.

"I think everybody's got the right mindset that we've got to be so much better than we were today, and we're going to carry that into the next couple of weeks. The whole team. It's upsetting we lost but it's the same mindset. We got to move forward now."