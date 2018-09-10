Once they got going, there was no stopping the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers, who won their 20th consecutive regular-season home game and defeated the New Mexico Lobos, 45-14, on Saturday at Camp Randall. With BYU awaiting, it is time for BadgerBlitz.com's 3-2-1 feature, where we tell you three things we learned, ask two questions and make one bold prediction.

1. This offense needs a little time before it settles in against opponents

Against the Lobos, the Badgers overcame a bit of a slow start on offense before a third quarter explosion. At the end of the first half, the score was only 10-7 in favor of Wisconsin. Yet, UW kept the pressure, sending sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor and the rest of the Badger rushers against New Mexico's defensive front.

The end result?

Wisconsin finished with its highest rushing total (417 yards) under head coach Paul Chryst and 45 points. To summarize, although it was a mostly quiet day in the air (151 net yards passing), the offense clicked when it needed to.

Last week, the Badgers broke away from Western Kentucky with a big second quarter. However, these slow starts must be ironed out once BIG Ten play rolls around in 2018 because opponents like Iowa (9/22) and Michigan (10/13) may not be as cordial if Wisconsin's offense struggles out of the gate.

2. Respect is earned, not given.

If your football program is considered one of the 10 best in the country, then there are plenty of reasons to celebrate. However, with the expectations Badger fans have surrounding this 2018 team, emitting frustration hasn't been uncommon.

Sunday, Wisconsin dropped to No. 6 in the AP poll while Oklahoma assumed UW's previous Week 1 rank (No. 5).

Despite its victory against New Mexico, it was the second straight week Wisconsin moved down one spot in the AP poll. As I scrolled through my Twitter feed on Sunday, there were plenty of comments criticizing the rankings while others questioned how this drop was possible.

Now, much of this has to do with scheduling. Take, for instance, No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Ohio State. Both of these teams also dominated weaker teams but stayed put in the AP poll. However, both of their opponents (Oregon State and Rutgers) are programs in Power 5 Conferences, which adds an extra level of respect and skill required to win.

That said, Wisconsin is not to blame for its "weak schedule," which was a reoccurring story line in 2017. These schedules are planned years in advance (i.e. Notre Dame match-up in 2020 and 2021) but there is no guarantee the program is going to be good or bad.

Patience, Badgers fans. Only time will tell if Wisconsin deserves to be in the CFP.

3. Jonathan Taylor is hurting his Heisman chances

I touched on Taylor's fumbling issues in my last 3-2-1 piece, but it has become clear that the sophomore needs to fix his most apparent flaw.

His second fumble of the 2018 season, and 10th in 16 career games, was at a less than ideal time for UW. The Badgers trailed 7-3 midway through the second quarter, but found themselves inside New Mexico's 5-yard line. Unfortunately for UW, Taylor lost the ball and the Lobos thwarted a potential scoring opportunity.

At the end of the day, Taylor will continue to put up ballooned rushing numbers (253 yards, 3 TDs vs New Mexico). However, it is apparent No. 23 needs to work on this part of his game if he is to receive the type of honors his teammates, coaches and Badgers fans think he can possess.