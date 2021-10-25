3-2-1: Wisconsin and No. 9 Iowa meet with Big Ten West hopes still alive

BadgerBlitz.com delivers its weekly "3-2-1" column on Monday, breaking down three additional things we learned from this weekend, two questions heading into the matchup between UW (4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) and Iowa (6-1, 3-1), and one prediction for the game.

Wisconsin's divisional aspirations still remain as the end of October comes forth. However, No. 9 Iowa heads to Madison later this week in yet another battle that could decide the Big Ten West, along with the annual Heartland Trophy.

UW released its pregame status report on Saturday, and the program listed three tight ends -- Jack Eschenbach, Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci -- as unavailable. Then, Wisconsin announced early in the game that redshirt freshman Cam Large would not return to the game due to a right leg injury.

That left starter Jake Ferguson and redshirt junior Jaylan Franklin listed as tight ends. Wisconsin also utilized fellow fourth-year Badger Cormac Sampson in an extra lineman/pseudo tight end role. Sampson wore No. 46 once again on Saturday, as he did against Illinois and Army in weeks prior.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) credited Franklin -- whom BadgerBlitz.com has requested for Monday's media availability -- with eight snaps and a grade of 70.7 as of Sunday evening. Sampson was utilized on 18 snaps, according to the service, and PFF graded him with a 57.4.

We will see what Wisconsin's preliminary status report holds on Monday morning and who may be questionable or out, but head coach Paul Chryst and the offense has adjusted when it's needed to. Sampson, though 20 or more pounds heavier from two years ago, has experience out on the edge from 2019. Franklin looked decent blocking on Saturday, and he does possess an intriguing frame and athleticism as a receiver that has not been utilized in game action yet.