{{ timeAgo('2018-11-23 16:02:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

3-2-1: Top takeaways from the Battle 4 Atlantis

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

The Wisconsin Badgers fell short of taking home a trophy in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, losing to No. 4 Virginia 53-46 in the championship game on Friday afternoon after beating Stanford and Oklahoma during the first two rounds on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heading back to Madison with a 5-1 record on the season, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at three things we learned during Wisconsin's run through the tournament, along with two questions the Badgers still need to answer - and make one prediction for the rest of the season.

Zei3z2rb1zic7s7w0qaf
Dan Sanger

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED DURING THE TOURNAMENT

