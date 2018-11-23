The Wisconsin Badgers fell short of taking home a trophy in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, losing to No. 4 Virginia 53-46 in the championship game on Friday afternoon after beating Stanford and Oklahoma during the first two rounds on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heading back to Madison with a 5-1 record on the season, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at three things we learned during Wisconsin's run through the tournament, along with two questions the Badgers still need to answer - and make one prediction for the rest of the season.