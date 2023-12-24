BadgerBlitz.com brings you our weekly "3-2-1" series where we focus in on roster movement from this week.

The transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 4, and there has been plenty of movement and action in the world of college football. From a Wisconsin lens, the Badgers have added commitments, extended a handful of offers but also lost players to the portal.

Not technically transfer portal related, but Wisconsin received some good news on both sides of the ball this week. First, head coach Luke Fickell announced on Wednesday that Chez Mellusi would be back for a sixth season at UW. The following day, junior safety Hunter Wohler said he would return in 2024.

“There really wasn’t much of a doubt in my mind that I wouldn’t be around coming into next season," Wohler told reporters. "I made a commitment to my teammates and to the coaches. Obviously those ones aren’t here anymore, but I made a commitment to this university and my teammates in specific that I will be here and I will be here to give my everything for this team."

Mellusi, who was lost for the season against Purdue, should lead a relatively young unit. Wisconsin signed three heralded freshmen - Gideon Ituka, Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones - in the 2024 class. Mellusi, who started his career at Clemson, has 407 career carries for 2,021 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Wohler will lead a position group that is also expected to return key contributors in Preston Zachman, Austin Brown and potentially Kamo'i Latu. Expect the former standout to be in the team captain conversation in 2024.

“There’s a lot of unfinished business," Wohler said. "We haven’t had the seasons that we need to be having since I’ve been here. So we need to make that happen, and I have to be around for that because that’s what I came here for. I came here to win and we have to do that.”