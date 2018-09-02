3-2-1: Badgers roll past Western Kentucky in 2018 opener
No. 4 Wisconsin trounced Western Kentucky 34-3 on Friday night, securing the first win of the season for one of the BIG Ten's most talented teams. With Week 2 on the horizon, it is time to reexamine our 3-2-1 feature, where we tell you three things we learned, ask two questions and make one bold prediction.
Three things we learned
1- The Wisconsin defense silenced some of its critics.
Against the Western Kentucky, the Wisconsin defense did not resemble a group that had lost seven starters and confidence. If anything, Friday's dominating outing for the replacements was the opposite. Granted, it wasn't perfect, but nothing is. There were missed tackles and mental lapses, but when one considers that the Badgers limited Western Kentucky to just three points on four trips inside the Wisconsin 20-yard line, then an almost-perfect, Week 1 performance is a solid foundation to build upon.
"You got to play the game and grow from it," head coach Paul Chryst said after Friday's game. "We just have to continue to grow and that's every game, during every week. It was just good to get the season going."
Indeed, many members of the Badgers defense are off to a quick start. For example, safety Scott Nelson tied for the team lead with seven tackles, cornerback Faion Hicks recorded his first career interception and safety Eric Burrell registered his first career forced fumble. Although time is the only determinant, the defense hardly skipped a beat from its 2017 finish.
2- The coaching staff may be the program's biggest strength.
On paper, Wisconsin was supposed to win Friday's contest. And although the score was a blowout, the team could have added to its point total against the Hilltopper defense.
When things go right, no one questions the end result. Although I am not a fan of hypotheticals, what if things hadn't gone right for the Badgers against Western Kentucky? What if the team had struggled with defensive matchups and rotations? What if the offense couldn't score without two of its most talented wide receivers?
Fortunately, UW boasts knowledgeable coaching staff that understands a player's strengths as much as his weaknesses. This understanding was on display Friday because the team was never severely imperilled. No game is a gimme in Division 1 Football but it is evident Wisconsin, which is now 35-7 under Chryst, recognizes that.
3- Alex Hornibrook looks more comfortable using his feet.
The best word to summarize redshirt junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook's night against WKU?
Reliable.
Hornibrook finished 17 of 29 for 257 yards and two touchdowns, which was one yard shy of his career best 258 yards that he registered in the 2017 Orange Bowl. Although he threw a couple of long balls, his feet looked more impressive than his arm strength. Hornibrook seemed more composed against the Hilltoppers. He set and moved himself with patience while frequently rolling out of the pocket to try to execute plays. Although there were some questionable throws, it is promising to see the lefty becoming more comfortable.
Two questions heading into Week 2
1- Can Jonathan Taylor keep this up?
A 1,977-yard season is tough to mirror for any collegiate athlete. But it appears sophomore Jonathan Taylor is venturing on the path of similar success this season.
Behind a talented offensive line, Taylor finished with 145 yards and two touchdowns against the Hilltoppers. Although he did lose a fumble, Taylor knows he cannot allow small errors to frustrate him.
"It's disappointing [the fumble] but you can't expect it to never happen," he said after UW's 34-3 win. "You hope, and that's what you work for, and then you look at the film. You got to learn from it. That's really the only thing you can do."
Once UW begins conference play, Taylor must learn how to adjust against conference rivals, especially those which he hasn't faced before (PSU). It will be up to him to limit his fumbles and limit the outside noise that becomes louder seemingly every day.
2- Is Scott Nelson the next impact player for the Wisconsin defense?
The redshirt freshman safety seized the moment against WKU and finished with a team-high seven tackles, two pass breakups and a tackle for loss. If nothing else, Nelson as earned the opportunity to create even more of these moments.
In fact, he nearly recorded an interception and a sack against the Hilltoppers and was challenging opponents all over the field. If this type of play is consistent, UW may have found itself a hard-nosed piece on defense for the foreseeable future. Watch for Nelson's consistency when Wisconsin faces New Mexico on Sept. 8.
One bold prediction: A.J. Taylor becomes UW's best statistical receiver in 2018
This may not be the boldest prediction since Taylor will have a leg up on Danny Davis and Quintez Cephus, but it is a prediction that should be noted nonetheless. Against WKU, Taylor got a team-high nine targets and 85 receiving yards. Although he did not find his way into the end zone, there's still plenty of season left.
As Hornibrook finds new ways to command an offense, Taylor should be the go-to option right now. I believe that if he catches fire early on, its going to be tough for Hornibrook not to favorite him once the entire receiving squad returns.
Jonathan Mills covers Wisconsin football and basketball for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @therealJMlLLS