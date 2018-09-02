No. 4 Wisconsin trounced Western Kentucky 34-3 on Friday night, securing the first win of the season for one of the BIG Ten's most talented teams. With Week 2 on the horizon, it is time to reexamine our 3-2-1 feature, where we tell you three things we learned, ask two questions and make one bold prediction.

1- The Wisconsin defense silenced some of its critics.



Against the Western Kentucky, the Wisconsin defense did not resemble a group that had lost seven starters and confidence. If anything, Friday's dominating outing for the replacements was the opposite. Granted, it wasn't perfect, but nothing is. There were missed tackles and mental lapses, but when one considers that the Badgers limited Western Kentucky to just three points on four trips inside the Wisconsin 20-yard line, then an almost-perfect, Week 1 performance is a solid foundation to build upon.

"You got to play the game and grow from it," head coach Paul Chryst said after Friday's game. "We just have to continue to grow and that's every game, during every week. It was just good to get the season going."

Indeed, many members of the Badgers defense are off to a quick start. For example, safety Scott Nelson tied for the team lead with seven tackles, cornerback Faion Hicks recorded his first career interception and safety Eric Burrell registered his first career forced fumble. Although time is the only determinant, the defense hardly skipped a beat from its 2017 finish.

2- The coaching staff may be the program's biggest strength.



On paper, Wisconsin was supposed to win Friday's contest. And although the score was a blowout, the team could have added to its point total against the Hilltopper defense.

When things go right, no one questions the end result. Although I am not a fan of hypotheticals, what if things hadn't gone right for the Badgers against Western Kentucky? What if the team had struggled with defensive matchups and rotations? What if the offense couldn't score without two of its most talented wide receivers?

Fortunately, UW boasts knowledgeable coaching staff that understands a player's strengths as much as his weaknesses. This understanding was on display Friday because the team was never severely imperilled. No game is a gimme in Division 1 Football but it is evident Wisconsin, which is now 35-7 under Chryst, recognizes that.

3- Alex Hornibrook looks more comfortable using his feet.

The best word to summarize redshirt junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook's night against WKU?

Reliable.

Hornibrook finished 17 of 29 for 257 yards and two touchdowns, which was one yard shy of his career best 258 yards that he registered in the 2017 Orange Bowl. Although he threw a couple of long balls, his feet looked more impressive than his arm strength. Hornibrook seemed more composed against the Hilltoppers. He set and moved himself with patience while frequently rolling out of the pocket to try to execute plays. Although there were some questionable throws, it is promising to see the lefty becoming more comfortable.