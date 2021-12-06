3-2-1: Badgers bowling in Vegas, remembering 2013 against Arizona State
A pretty busy weekend for Wisconsin saw one set of Badgers claim the I-94 rivalry this year, while another group heard it will be heading to Sin City later this month.
BadgerBlitz.com presents its weekly "3-2-1" column on Monday morning, presenting three things we learned from the weekend that was, two questions heading into the week, and one prediction.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED THIS WEEKEND
1) Wisconsin's not heading to Florida later this month
Quite a few projections had the Badgers heading to Tampa for the 2022 Outback Bowl against an SEC foe, but that went to 7-5 Penn State. Despite beating Wisconsin in the season-opener, James Franklin's program went 4-5 in conference play this season. That said, the Nittany Lions will face an Arkansas team (8-4 overall, 4-4 SEC) that defeated Texas A&M while playing Ole Miss and Alabama tough.
Honestly, the Las Vegas Bowl is a solid destination for the Badgers. It would have been interesting for Jim Leonhard's defense to face a Razorbacks offense that averages 31.5 points and over 440 yards per game (a balanced 217.3 rushing, 223.6 passing). However, I think Arizona State will provide some tests for Wisconsin.
The Sun Devils will be without star running back Rachaad White, who will not play in the bowl game. That will affect the program's efficiency at running the ball (204.5 yards per contest on 5.3 yards per carry). However, it will be worth watching how the defense fares against another dual-threat quarterback in Jayden Daniels. The former four-star prospect and No. 57 player in the 2019 class has completed 66.4% of his throws for 2,222 yards and 10 touchdowns to nine interceptions during the regular season. He also rushed for 670 yards on 5.6 yards per carry with six additional rushing scores.
Defensively, Arizona State is tied with Wisconsin for 10th in the nation with 15 interceptions heading into bowl season. They also have contained opponents' ground games to about 128.7 rushing yards per game, which places them 34th in the FBS as of Sunday. BadgerBlitz.com detailed out four rushing attacks that had success against the Sun Devils, however.
2) People on social media have not forgotten about the officiating debacle from 2013 ...
... at least on my timeline. Case in point after the announcement was made:
The last time Wisconsin faced Arizona State was back in 2013 during Gary Andersen's first season as head coach. The Badgers lost, 32-30, to the Sun Devils in Tempe, but the way it all finished controversially wiped away a chance for a last-minute UW victory.
Quarterback Joel Stave and the Wisconsin offense started at its own 17-yard line with 1:36 left on the clock. They proceeded to drive 70 yards in six plays -- aided by a 51-yard completion to wide receiver Jeff Duckworth and a third-down conversion via the air to Jared Abbrederis -- to place UW at the ASU 13.
The stats sheets simply show a "team rush" for a loss of two yards on the play thereafter, then the next line stating "end of game." That completely understates the bizarreness and, honestly, absurdity in those final 15 seconds.
What happened? Stave took the handoff and proceeded to center the ball in the middle of the field, and well, let UWBadgers.com's Mike Lucas explain it:
Heilprin's tweet above reminded us that Stave's knee was down and, well, the Pac-12 released this statement on Sept. 16, 2013, two days after the loss.
Walnut Creek, Calif. -- Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott has reprimanded and taken additional sanctions against officials in Saturday night's Wisconsin at Arizona State game for failing to properly administer the end of game situation and act with appropriate urgency on the game's final play, it was announced today.
With 18 seconds remaining in the game, Wisconsin's quarterback ran the ball toward the center of the field, touched his knee to the ground and then placed the ball on the ground. There was initial uncertainty over whether the quarterback had taken a knee, given himself up or fumbled the ball. As a result several Arizona State players considered the ball live and a fumble, and attempted to recover the ball.
Neither the referee nor anyone on his crew moved with appropriate urgency to clearly communicate that the ball was to be spotted so play could resume promptly.
"This was an unusual situation to end the game," said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “After a thorough review, we have determined that the officials fell short of the high standard in which Pac-12 games should be managed. We will continue to work with all our officials to ensure this type of situation never occurs again."
Would Kyle French, who connected from 34 yards out earlier in the game but was only 5-of-8 on attempts that season, have made it from about 32 yards out in crunch time? Of course, you can never be too sure in college football. That said, a potential victory there for Wisconsin makes it a 10-win campaign in Andersen's first season.
It also would have added one more W on to the record book's for Wisconsin's all-time winningest quarterback, one Joel Stave. Will the Badgers avenge that 2013 team this year?
3) Paul Chryst detailed out the week that was, and what will come now that the bowl is decided
