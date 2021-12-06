3-2-1: Badgers bowling in Vegas, remembering 2013 against Arizona State

A pretty busy weekend for Wisconsin saw one set of Badgers claim the I-94 rivalry this year, while another group heard it will be heading to Sin City later this month. BadgerBlitz.com presents its weekly "3-2-1" column on Monday morning, presenting three things we learned from the weekend that was, two questions heading into the week, and one prediction.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED THIS WEEKEND

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGFkaXVtIG9mZmljaWFsLiDwn5KvPGJyPjxicj7wn4+IIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFkZ2VyRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJhZGdlckZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiB2cyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FTVUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBU1VGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGJyPvCfk408YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsbGVnaWFudFN0YWRtP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBbGxlZ2lhbnRTdGFkbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0xWQm93bD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0xWQm93bDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvT25seVZlZ2FzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jT25seVZlZ2FzPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Cb3dsU2Vhc29uP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQm93bFNlYXNvbjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL293aUF1SVJUUTciPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9vd2lBdUlSVFE3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNSUyBEaXN0cmli dXRpb24gTGFzIFZlZ2FzIEJvd2wgKEBMYXNWZWdhc0Jvd2wpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGFzVmVnYXNCb3dsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY3 NjE1NDcwMzc5NDA5NDExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVy IDUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

1) Wisconsin's not heading to Florida later this month

Quite a few projections had the Badgers heading to Tampa for the 2022 Outback Bowl against an SEC foe, but that went to 7-5 Penn State. Despite beating Wisconsin in the season-opener, James Franklin's program went 4-5 in conference play this season. That said, the Nittany Lions will face an Arkansas team (8-4 overall, 4-4 SEC) that defeated Texas A&M while playing Ole Miss and Alabama tough. Honestly, the Las Vegas Bowl is a solid destination for the Badgers. It would have been interesting for Jim Leonhard's defense to face a Razorbacks offense that averages 31.5 points and over 440 yards per game (a balanced 217.3 rushing, 223.6 passing). However, I think Arizona State will provide some tests for Wisconsin. The Sun Devils will be without star running back Rachaad White, who will not play in the bowl game. That will affect the program's efficiency at running the ball (204.5 yards per contest on 5.3 yards per carry). However, it will be worth watching how the defense fares against another dual-threat quarterback in Jayden Daniels. The former four-star prospect and No. 57 player in the 2019 class has completed 66.4% of his throws for 2,222 yards and 10 touchdowns to nine interceptions during the regular season. He also rushed for 670 yards on 5.6 yards per carry with six additional rushing scores. Defensively, Arizona State is tied with Wisconsin for 10th in the nation with 15 interceptions heading into bowl season. They also have contained opponents' ground games to about 128.7 rushing yards per game, which places them 34th in the FBS as of Sunday. BadgerBlitz.com detailed out four rushing attacks that had success against the Sun Devils, however.

2) People on social media have not forgotten about the officiating debacle from 2013 ...

... at least on my timeline. Case in point after the announcement was made:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tnVm8zOTBEUUEiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rZ1ZvMzkwRFFBPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFphY2ggSGVp bHByaW4gKEBaYWNoSGVpbHByaW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vWmFjaEhlaWxwcmluL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY3NTg5NDYzOTI4ODgxMTU1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWNlbWJlciAzMC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0VDUVpk NHVaTFoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FQ1FaZDR1WkxaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEJlbiBLZW5uZXkgKEBiZW56a2VubmV5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JlbnprZW5uZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE0Njc1OTExMzcyNTkx MDYzMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNSwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The last time Wisconsin faced Arizona State was back in 2013 during Gary Andersen's first season as head coach. The Badgers lost, 32-30, to the Sun Devils in Tempe, but the way it all finished controversially wiped away a chance for a last-minute UW victory. Quarterback Joel Stave and the Wisconsin offense started at its own 17-yard line with 1:36 left on the clock. They proceeded to drive 70 yards in six plays -- aided by a 51-yard completion to wide receiver Jeff Duckworth and a third-down conversion via the air to Jared Abbrederis -- to place UW at the ASU 13. The stats sheets simply show a "team rush" for a loss of two yards on the play thereafter, then the next line stating "end of game." That completely understates the bizarreness and, honestly, absurdity in those final 15 seconds. What happened? Stave took the handoff and proceeded to center the ball in the middle of the field, and well, let UWBadgers.com's Mike Lucas explain it:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FaWdodCB5cnMgbGF0ZXIgdGhlIEJhZGdlcnMgd2lsbCBnZXQgY2hh bmNlIHRvIGtpY2sgY2hpcC1zaG90LCBnbS13aW5uaW5nIEZHIHZzIEFTVSB0 aGV5IHdlcmUgZGVwcml2ZWQgb2Yga2lja2luZyBpbiBiaXphcnJlIGZpbmFs IHNlY29uZHMgb2YgMzItMzAgbG9zcyBpbiBUZW1wZS4gSm9lbCBTdGF2ZSB3 YXMgdHJ5aW5nIHRvIGNlbnRlciBiYWxsICZhbXA7IHRha2UgYSBrbmVlIHdo ZW4gY29uZnVzaW9uIGJyb2tlIG91dCwgY2xvY2sgcmFuIG91dCAmYW1wOyBQ QUMtMTIgemVicmFzIGJhaWxlZCBvdXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzB3dlg5NHJXaWsiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wd3ZYOTRyV2lrPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE1pa2UgTHVjYXMgKEBMdWNhc0F0TGFyZ2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTHVjYXNBdExhcmdlL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY3NjAz OTg4Nzk1MzQ2OTYyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDUs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==