LUCAS, Texas — Parker Livingstone burst onto the scene in a monster way during his sophomore campaign in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Livingstone emerged as a key weapon for a talented Lovejoy squad that went deep into the postseason.

The lengthy wideout became a force on the outside, able to line up in different positions around the offense. Livingstone consistently beat his defender en route to grabbing a whopping 16 touchdowns and totaling just under 1,000 receiving yards while playing alongside fellow FBS prospects Kyle Parker and Jaxson Lavender out wide.

It was a successful season for the 6-3, 185-pound target, who transferred into Lovejoy after playing varsity at Richardson (Texas) Pearce as a freshman. Multiple programs have jumped into the mix in Livingstone's recruitment, and he has plans to take multiple visits this summer.