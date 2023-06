Returning to Wisconsin for an official visit one week ago, committed outside linebacker Thomas Heiberger was finally able to truly take in and experience Madison. "I haven't been down there since my spring ball visit, so just being up there and seeing the coaches and Max (Steinecker) and Pat (Lambert) and the commits, the recruits and especially the current players, it was good to be around the guys," Heiberger told BadgerBlitz.com. "With my recent visits, it's been tough to kind of just be able to experience Madison for the college town that it is because I've been just in and out during the visits, so this weekend during the official it was nice to just enjoy it all. It was really fun. I loved it. "It was my first time being up there in the summer so we jumped off the boat into the lake, had great food all weekend - they were feeding us a ton. It was just fun and I enjoyed everything about it."

2024 committed three-star outside Linebacker Thomas Heiberger. (Rivals.com)

Returning to campus for a fourth time, Heiberger was hosted by redshirt sophomore Darryl Peterson. During the visit he spent time with Derek Jensen, the lone other commit on the visit at the time, and a handful of the offensive linemen. The duo were hanging around often with 2024 offensive linemen Colin Cubberly and Ronan O'Connell, along with their hosts, J.P. Benzschawel, Barrett Nelson and Jack Nelson. Shortly after the weekend, Cubberly announced a commitment to the Badgers. Part of a visit that included 11 prospects, Jensen and Heiberger were the only committed prospects on campus. "Me and Derek we were definitely recruiting hard," Heiberger said. Now set to join Wisconsin, Heiberger's meetings with his position coach Matt Mitchell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel included a deeper dive into the defense. "With Coach Mitchell, I've been talking to him more about what the position does and some of their calls and things like that," Heiberger said. "I was able to talk to Coach Tress and the defense and what their plan is for it. Also checked in with Coach (Luke) Fickell about how life has been and school." Since committing to Wisconsin in early April, Heiberger noted that a "couple" schools have remained in contact but isn't engaging with them. "I've really turned everyone down, so I haven't been hearing much," he said.

The Badgers currently have 14 public commitments in the 2024 recruiting class.