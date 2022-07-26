2024 forward Jackson McAndrew rising up Wisconsin's recruiting board
Wisconsin has already offered two prospects - wing Jack Robison and guard Daniel Freitag - from Howard Pulley's 16U AAU team.
A third, rising junior Jackson McAndrew, has climbed up the Badgers' recruiting board this summer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news